If you're looking for a gift for the gardener in your life, a live plant can be an excellent choice.
Any live plant will do, but if you are fond of flowers, why not give a plant that can be used to make cut flowers year after year? A great example of this is, of course, roses.
With a large array of colors and fragrances to choose from, there is no shortage of options with roses. If you are looking for fragrant roses, choose those classified as bourbon, tea or hybrid tea types.
Another shrub that produces excellent cut flowers is hydrangeas. Hydrangea paniculata varieties such as Limelight, White Wedding and Littlelime Punch are great options. Other hydrangeas include Big Daddy and Heart Throb. Heart Throb is a Hydrangea microphylla with cherry red flowers in the summertime.
Perennials also make great cut flowers. Agapanthus (Lily of the Nile), gerbera daisies, calla lilies, coneflowers, dianthus, gaillardia, daylilies, black-eyed Susans and zinnias are a few more options.
You don’t have to stop there. You can find all sorts of gifts for gardeners. How about a good gardening book? These reference publications will help expand your gardener’s knowledge and serve them well for years to come.
A decorative planter is another great idea. Ceramic containers can be very ornate, although they often are heavy. Terracotta is traditional and affordable. Plastic plant containers are often the most economical and are lighter in weight. You can also find wooden and metal planters.
Indoor herb gardens can be great for those who are high-tech and have small spaces. Energy-efficient LED lights, plant pods and a reservoir for water make it easy to have your own kitchen garden.
Houseplants are extremely trendy and easy to care for. You can easily find a live plant at most any florist. Floral jewelry also can be a great gift, and do not forget gift cards to local retail garden centers.
Need more ideas? Try gardening tools, garden art, watering cans, seeds, seed starter kits, trellises, plant stakes, harvesting baskets, gardening shears, bird feeders and houses, composting bins, bulb vases, gardening gloves, shoes and hats.