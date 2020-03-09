ST. FRANCISVILLE — John Wilson knew when it was time to come home.
Wilson grew up at Prospect, the 211-year-old home his parents, Robert and Sharon Wilson, bought in 1988.
So when his parents decided to build a new house in the country, John Wilson knew the time was right for he and his wife, Renee, along with their two young children to come back home.
"Dad and I renovated the vast majority of this house together," Wilson said. "He taught me about wood and how to do electrical and plumbing. Blood or sweat from a Wilson has to have touched every board in this house."
Prospect, which got its name from an old dirt road nearby, is one of four private homes that will be open for this year's Audubon Pilgrimage on March 20-22.
The Anglo-Creole cottage, constructed in 1809 with cypress and poplar, is built with the traditional bousillage (mud and moss) exterior walls. Fronting the home is a deep, sheltered gallery that early owners treated as an exterior room.
"The poplar logs used in the attic still have the bark on them," Wilson said, adding that the bricks used in the house and on the chimneys were fired on the property.
The original cypress floors were in bad shape, but rather than pull them up, the Wilsons covered them with newer hardwood floors. They also removed a large center dormer that had been added sometime in the 19th century.
Other changes made over the decades have become part of the structure's DNA.
A center hall once divided the home, but at some point, a wall was removed to enlarge the front parlor. There, on the fireplace, however, still sits the original mantel made of marble, which is said to have been transported by riverboat to St. Francisville.
During the Civil War, a cannonball from a Union boat on the Mississippi River came through the front bedroom opposite the parlor and destroyed part of the fireplace. Later, part of that room was enclosed to add a bathroom and closets.
Like most homes of the era, the original kitchen was built some distance from the main house. In the 1920s, part of a back porch was converted to add a kitchen, which was renovated twice in the 30-plus years the Wilsons lived there.
The home actually has four porches including one off the master bedroom, a later addition.
One of the most interesting elements of the house is the curved stairway, which originally descended into the cellar, where cooking was done in the colder months.
Over the years, the stairs were covered again and again with new wood, raising the height of the floor on the upstairs landing. Worried that the Wilson children, Noah, 5, and Lillie, 4, could fall over it, Renee Wilson's father, New Roads' resident Wade O'Neal, soaked a piece of wood in False River for three months until he was able to bend it to make a banister with the same curve as the original banister. John Wilson used the curved piece on a taller stair rail placed behind the old one.
Wilson said years of work on Prospect with his father taught him to appreciate 19th century builders.
"They knew how to use windows and doors to create a draft for cooling," he said, "and they knew how to use mirrors and windows to bring in light."
The second generation of Wilsons is making its own history at Prospect, the roots of which go deep with some of the area's oldest families. Isaac A. Smith, who purchased the home in 1817, was one of several physicians who came from the East to "treat the ills of the frontier." He became a leading physician in the area and represented the old parish of Feliciana in the state Senate, later becoming Senate president.
O.D. Brooks acquired Prospect after he returned from the Civil War, in which he fought alongside his father. The Wilsons purchased the home from that doctor's granddaughter Eudolie Mathews, who grew up in the home, graduated from LSU and taught for many years in St. Francisville.
49th annual Audubon Pilgrimage
WHEN: Friday through Sunday, March 20-22. Home tours Friday and Saturday only.
WHERE: In and around St. Francisville
TICKETS/INFO: (225) 635-6330; westfelicianahistory.org; Historical Society Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville
ON TOUR: Spring Grove, built in 1895, Lemon-Argue House, built around 1801, Prospect, built in 1809; and Baier House
- Daytime tours, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days — $40. Includes home tour (homes closed on Sunday), Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site, Audubon State Historic Site and Audubon's Birds of the Felicianas exhibit, Afton Villa Gardens, five 19th century churches, recreated working Rural Homestead, Vintage Goods Market at Market Hall and more
- Friday night entertainment, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. — $35. Includes tours of two private homes, cemetery tour at Grace Church, hymn singing (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at United Methodist Church, wine and cheese reception (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) at Jackson Hall
- Saturday night entertainment, 7 p.m. — $60. Includes Light Up the Night, live music, food, drinks and Dancing Prosperity Street
- Sunday Gospel brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — $50. Includes gospel music, brunch and cocktails at Wyoming Plantation
- All-inclusive package: $175