The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on gardening basics and raised-bed gardening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the East Baton Rouge Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace Ave.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Louisiana Master Gardener Claire Fontenot will offer advice for maintaining a healthy, sustainable kitchen garden, including tomatoes, carrots, peppers and squash. She will also talk about using containers in a garden.
LMG Lynn Hakeem will offer tips on planning and constructing raised beds for vegetables or flowers.
“A raised bed can be the solution if your yard is low lying, or the soil is mostly clay," she said. "Raised beds also help gardeners make the most of a small garden space.”
The next program in the group's Library Series is scheduled for June 17 at the East Baton Rouge Zachary Branch Library and will feature talks on “Native Flowering Shrubs” and “Native and Commercial Soils, Fertilizer Basics and Other Additive Options.”
The EBRMG association also sponsors plant health clinics at local garden centers and at the Red Stick Market, works with school and community gardens throughout East Baton Rouge Parish and conducts plant sales at the LSU Agcenter Botanic Gardens at Burden. All association activities generate volunteer hours that help the LSU AgCenter draw down federal funds to support its research activities.
For additional information on the 2021 Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.