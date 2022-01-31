Jim and Janie Rhorer Brandt have a problem.
They are almost out of wall, shelf and counter space for their more than 350 framed art pieces and 700 collectibles, and they are still collecting.
"There are about 20 to 30 estate sales per weekend in a 150-mile radius of Baton Rouge," said Jim Brandt, who makes it to one or more sales many weekends.
As the "chief collector," Jim Brandt acquired most of the pieces in the last 20 years. He went into "overdrive" when he retired in 2010 as president of PAR, the Public Affairs Research Council.
"We didn't get the memo that said you are supposed to start downsizing when you retire," he said.
"The Brandts' collection is primarily Asian and American contemporary art, which they display in every room of their rambling contemporary one-story home. Every piece is photographed and cataloged in a large notebook Jim Brandt maintains.
Janie Brandt is the chief critic and curator.
"I find the pieces, and Janie says where they should go," Jim Brandt said.
The collection is loosely organized by rooms with favorite pieces throughout. There are even pieces displayed in the bathrooms, garage and back porch. Two of their favorite pieces — a large contemporary oil by Kay Johnson, who signs her work Kaja, and "Mother and Child," a painting by French-born artist Etienne Ret — introduce the collection in the foyer.
A major part of the collection is in the living room, where paintings are displayed from floor to ceiling. Off the living room is the guest wing with two bedrooms, one filled with Asian art and the other, the so called Hodgepodge Room, is a mixture of Mardi Gras art, posters from Broadway shows the Brandts have attended and some political pieces.
Jim Brandt acquired a strong interest in Japanese art after he worked as a top-level executive planning and helping coordinate the 1984 New Orleans world's fair. That's where he met Janie Brandt, an urban planner who also worked for the fair.
After the fair, Jim Brandt did a lecture series for the Japanese focusing on the use of events like the fair to redevelop urban areas. In his travels to Japan, he purchased several important pieces of Japanese art.
Some of the more eclectic pieces are displayed in the kitchen with a lithograph by famed New Orleans artist Ida Kohlmeyer above the television and a display that includes a painting by Navajo folk painter Leland Holiday, a sculpture by Sara Swink and paintings by Robert Gordy, Moffitt Aycock and Jane Chapman to the left.
When the Brandts moved from New Orleans to their Woodgate home in 1999, New Orleans decorator Kirk Smith helped them with the placement of furniture and recommended strong paint colors including different yellows in the living room, dining room and kitchen and a soft green in the foyer as a backdrop for the then beginning collection of art.
For the master bedroom, Smith suggested a deep mauve matched from a color in the floral wallpaper in the master bathroom. The color sets off a collage of botanic prints that cover an entire wall.
Over the years, color on the walls has helped create the effect more of a comfortable home than a museum.
The Brandts' collection includes 63 works by named artists, among them works by 14 Baton Rouge and 21 New Orleans artists. The collection also includes works by well-known artists George Dureau, Emery Clark, Salvador Dali, Kiki Kogelnik, Marc Chagall, George Rodrigue, Walter Anderson and Donna Kilbourne. Among the collectibles are sculptures, vases, ceramic pieces, dolls, porcelain figurines, fans, rugs, floral arrangements, lamps, display cases, stands and screens.
Even though their collection has grown over the years, the Brandts have commissioned only one painting — a portrait of their golden retriever Max, which is prominently displayed by itself in an entrance nook to their bedroom.