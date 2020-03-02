Interested in growing roses? How about herbs?
Find out how to do both in presentations that start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Presented by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association, the talks (an hour each) are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
The first session, “Let’s Get Rosy,” will be presented by Louisiana Master Gardener Carol Paine. A rose expert, Paine will talk about the differences in rose varieties and offer advice on where to plant them, how to prune, the different diseases and bugs that may attack and how to grow new roses from cuttings. Some “Katrina” roses will be given away.
Master Gardener Kitty Bull will present the second talk, “Growing Herbs for Beginners.” Her presentation will provide basic information about growing herbs. She will focus on soil preparation, types of herbs and herb gardens, uses for herbs, pruning and harvesting.