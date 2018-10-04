ST. FRANCISVILLE — Two long allées of live oaks mark the entrance to Betsy and Irv Daniel's St. Francisville home, appropriately named The Oaks.
Built in 1888 by Judge Thomas Butler, the home has been modernized but remains in almost original condition. It will be the site of the Oct. 19 Speaker's Gala for the Southern Garden Symposium and Workshops.
The Oaks was owned by the Butler family until 1972 when it was purchased by Irv Daniel.
The biggest change to the home was adding an inside kitchen years ago to replace the traditional outside kitchen.
And then the Daniels tweaked it.
Seventeen years ago, they removed a wall and opened up three small rooms, including the original inside kitchen, to create a large, modern kitchen.
"It was a welcome change," said Betsy Daniel, who moved to The Oaks in 1983 when the couple married. "Everyone gathers here."
She designed the improvements to the kitchen, making cardboard patterns and laying them out on the floor of the empty space.
"I had lived here long enough to know what I wanted," she said. "I had thought about it for years and years."
Other than the kitchen, Betsy Daniel said only cosmetic changes have been made to the 130-year-old home.
"We have done things along the way, projects that carry on for a lifetime," she said, "but we have not added any square footage to the house."
A deep porch with wooden columns and tall windows with working shutters front the home, where its most unique features also can be found — the two front doors. The first is an enormous louver and paneled door, which is only closed when the family is in "hurricane mode." Behind it is a traditional wood and glass-pane door.
A hall centers the home, with the parlor, dining room, den and kitchen on one side and three bedrooms on the other. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms. The hall, which extends from front to back, is divided into two sections with the massive staircase to the second floor in the back section.
"All of the floors are heart pine," Irv Daniel said. "Everything above the floor is pine. Everything below is cypress."
Soaring 14-foot ceilings and the six original slate mantels, painted to look like marble, make the rooms look spacious and elegant.
The parlor and dining room are separate spaces but open onto each other through large pocket doors. In the parlor, where lights pours in through the original tall windows, is a massive Federal-style mirror left by the Butler family. The dining room's bay window still retains its original stained glass at the top, and there are built-in corner cabinets. From a detailed plaster center medallion hangs the antique chandelier.
Designer Patrick Tandy, who grew up in the area and has worked as decorator for a number of the fine old houses in West Feliciana Parish, helped her select fabrics to go with the paint color, Monroe Bisque, a yellowish cream, used throughout the interior.
"I told Patrick that he has a whole community of dependent women around here relying on him," Betsy Daniel said with a laugh.
The home has several separate porches, including the "coffee and wine porch" off the kitchen and a small porch that opens from an old conservatory, which has been converted to the laundry room.
"Two Butler sisters had informal gardens in the yard off the side porch," Betsy Daniel said.
Her favorite part of the yard is a formal French-style garden visible from the kitchen windows.
"We spend so much time in the kitchen," she said. "It's wonderful to look out. It's our view."
Southern Garden Symposium & Workshops
A number of the South's leading gardening experts will speak or present workshops at the event being held Oct. 19-20 in St. Francisville.
Friday, Oct. 19
Activities include the choice of two workshops: "Floral Inspirations" presented by Paige Canfield; "Heritage Roses: From Beacons of the Past to Hope for the Future, presented by Peggy Martin and Trish Aleshire; "Fresh from the Garden," presented by Kiki Fontenot and Greg Grant; "Small Space, Big Impact," presented by Dan Gill and Nicholas Staddon, and "Wildlife Garden Design: Concepts and Considerations," presented by Bill Fontenot and Daniel Wilcox.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Activities include: "The Invention of Nature: Alexander Humboldt's New World" presented by Andrea Wulf, best-selling author of five books including her most recent on Humboldt, the visionary German naturalist; and a two-part presentation, "The Changing Nature of Gardening" by Doug Tallamy, author and professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, and Rick Darke, author and head of Rick Darke LLC, a Pennsylvania-based consulting firm focused on landscape ethics, contextual design and photography.
COST: Friday — Speakers Gala, $80. Activities — $90, includes workshops and lunch; Saturday — $90, includes lectures and lunch and tea at Hillcroft. is $90. Cost to attend the Speakers' Gala Friday evening at The Oaks is $80.
REGISTER: Preregistration is required. Make checks payable to The Southern Garden Symposium, P.O. Box 2075, St. Francisville, La. 70775.
INFORMATION: (225) 635-3738, email luciecassity@bellsouthnet or visit SouthernGardenSymposium.org