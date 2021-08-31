Looking for someplace a lot different to get away for a few days? The Big Idaho Potato Hotel might just be the spot.
Or how about the Mardi Gras House — in Woodstock, Illinois? (What?!?)
Or maybe a lighthouse in Arkansas?
Those are just some of the "16 Wacky Roadside American Stays" Airbnb rounded up for when you're ready to hit the road.
The company says finding distinctive places to stay is something an increasing number of Airbnb customers are looking for. Its recent survey showed nearly 70% of respondents want to be able to filter for unique stays. Think yurts, islands and huts. And, apparently, big honking potatoes.
"From an out-of-the-ordinary treehouse in Florida that has been wish listed over 28,400 times within the past year, a monumental space cowboy out the window in Oklahoma to a luxury dome in North Carolina, there is no shortage of uniqueness," Airbnb says in a news release.
As for that potato, located just outside of Boise, the description reads: "If you love the fluffy feeling you get when you eat Idaho potatoes, you’ll love staying in a giant potato turned cozy, grown-up getaway for two!"
Once a promotional tool for the Idaho Potato Commission’s Big Idaho Potato Tour, this 6-ton, 28-foot potato traveled on the back of a semitrailer to 48 states in seven years before settling down on 400 acres of farmland. Kristie Wolfe, who was the spokesperson for the potato tour and is known for creating quirky Airbnb properties, designed the potato "to allow for stylish private comfort and amenities such as power outlets for your electronic devices, a mini fridge, old records to play and a custom-built bed. There is also a customized silo turned into a spa retreat perfect for soaking while looking up at the stars.
"For an extra dose of cuteness, The Big Idaho Potato Hotel comes with the cutest jersey cow in the world who will be your fuzzy pet for the stay," says the site.
All that for only $207 per night.
Surprisingly, no Louisiana spots made the list.
The Mardi Gras House in Illinois did, but that's probably purely because of its location. In New Orleans, it wouldn't be particularly out of the ordinary.
The house, which rents for $125 a night, dates to 1912 and has been "lovingly restored with indoor gaslights and exquisite architectural details, and includes a 1920s French dress shop, a Victorian séance room, a 1890s New Orleans brothel and the world's smallest 1920s Art Deco movie palace."
Along with your "Mardi Gras room," other amenities include a sauna and spa, high-end marble bath, bar, gym, and a "fabulous cook’s kitchen" shared by you and the owners.
Woodstock, about an hour drive from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, is best known, aside from the Mardi Gras House, as the place where Bill Murray's "Groundhog Day" was filmed.
Other "wacky" rentals that caught our eye: The Sitka Lighthouse in Sitka, Arkansas; a converted WWII train car with patio in Maryville, Tennessee; and a luxury "glamping" dome in Chimney Rock/Lake Lure in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
There's also a cave in Boulder, Utah, which advertises a "rugged stay," for $292 a night. It comes with this note: The home "is run on hydroelectricity so energy is limited. For this reason, hairdryers are not permitted, and internet is limited to what you can pick-up on Verizon in the kitchen."