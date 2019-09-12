Learn what to plant to attract birds and other wildlife to your yard at a Sept. 22 event at White Oak Estates and Gardens, 17660 George O'Neal Road.
The session, which runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., is free and sponsored by White Oak in conjunction with the Baton Rouge Audubon and Audubon Louisiana.
Experts will be on hand to provide information about why gardening and cultivating native plants is essential to support birds and other wildlife. In addition to expert advice, native plants will be for sale.
Preregistration is required at eventbrite.com/e/plants-for-birds-event-tickets-70796037855.