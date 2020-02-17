No one can say Anne and Al Rotenberg didn't know what they wanted when they built their home in Bocage subdivision in 1970.

Fifty years later, the couple still loves their midcentury modern home, which has had a few updates but retains its original style.

"It's a good house that still works for us," Anne Rotenberg said.

Even though friends have moved to larger houses or downsized over the years, the Rotenbergs say their home continues to meet their needs because of the lasting design.

"Having an architect makes a difference," Al Rotenberg said.

That architect was Bill Burks, who died in 2017. Burks was involved many important projects in Baton Rouge, including the LSU Student Union, the Louisiana Art and Science Museum and churches, and other buildings in the area.

But, then again, Anne Rotenberg had definite ideas about what she wanted in the home she would share with her husband and their three sons. For years, she had cut pictures out of magazines, compiling a wish list of ideas before the couple hired Burks.

But, she said, Burks' input was invaluable.

In addition to coming up with the house plans, the architect also helped the Rotenbergs select the furniture, which included many authentic midcentury pieces.

The design of the home emphasizes vertical elements with slender brick columns, single-pane windows and doors, and interior beams and columns.

The entrance to the home is through a courtyard that leads to a wide foyer, divided from the living room by a massive fireplace built of old brick.

Floored in brick, the living room is topped by a vaulted ceiling of stained hardwood anchored by two massive beams. The doors and windows at the back of the room are framed with stained hardwood, which adds to the vertical symmetry of the design.

The wood ceiling and vertical beams extend beyond the back windows to create a covered patio area in the backyard.

Over the years, interior designer Jo Emmert helped the couple make a few changes while retaining the uncluttered midcentury modern look.

"Jo did a lot to make the house a little more traditional," Anne Rotenberg said.

The living room, which originally had grass paper on the walls, is now painted a strong khaki color with an Oriental rug in warm colors topping the brick floor.

The living room is separated from the kitchen by a pass-through window in a built-in, which serves as a bar. To the back is the dining room, its walls a painted a color called bittersweet. Emmert brought in upholstered chairs in the same palette as the walls and another Oriental rug underfoot.

On the opposite side of the living room is the study, with wood-paneled walls and built-in bookshelves.

Off the foyer is the master bedroom and three small bedrooms originally designed for the Rotenberg sons, Edward, Doug and Steve, who are all married with families of their own.

"These three little bedrooms now are nice guest quarters," Anne Rotenberg said.

Behind the kitchen is the original playroom, which had numerous lives while the couple's sons were growing up.

"We had a pingpong table in here and a pool table in here, but now it's the TV room," Anne Rotenberg said.

Landscape designer Michael Hopping took advantage of the architectural elements to design the plantings in the front and back to be symmetrical with the fireplace. The entire backyard, including a brick and copper fountain, can be seen from the living room as well as the patio.