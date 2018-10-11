Cannas are highly versatile plants and should be used to add a topical feel to the garden or as a beautiful filler plant that provides tons of color.
Cannas can tolerate a wide variety of soil moisture ranging from very soggy to fairly dry; that' makes it ideal for rain gardens and low-lying areas of the garden. These tropical pops of color tolerate Louisiana’s heat and humidity and will thrive in late summer.
Breeders have been toying around with this particular plant for quite some time now and have developed a large assortment of flower and foliage colors as well as different sizes.
There is a drawback — the canna leaf roller.
The canna leaf roller is the larval stage of the brown skipper moth. It lays its eggs on the canna foliage. After hatching, the caterpillars will use a silk thread to roll themselves inside the canna foliage, forming a tube. The leaf rollers will then feed on the foliage inside the tube as they develop into the adult brown skipper moth.
There are two distinct patterns of damage to identify canna leaf rollers. The first is the obvious rolled leaf of the canna, as the name implies. The second pattern of damage is when the moth has left and the leaf has fully expanded and opened up. You will see a straight line of holes running perpendicular to the mid rib of the foliage.
There are many options to help keep canna leaf rollers under control. First, anticipate the problem. Canna leaf rollers typically become a nuisance beginning in August. If dealt with early enough, you can use an organic option of Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis).
You will need to spray the entire plant while focusing efforts toward the underside of the foliage. Bt specifically targets soft-bodied insects such as caterpillars.
Once the foliage is rolled up, control is very difficult using Bt. At this point, carbaryl or imidaclorpid are two alternatives that can be used.
When using imidaclorpid, which is a systemic insecticide, use extra caution around food crops and other edibles. Always read the label directions before using any product regardless of whether it’s organic or synthetic.
Aside from this preventable and easily control problem, canna are fantastic to use in the garden. They provide lush tropical foliage with incredible blooms. These blooms are highly desired by hummingbirds, as they provide a great source of nectar.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@lsuagcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram, @rouses_horticulture.