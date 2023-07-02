Just in time for Independence Day, I’ve been reading “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” Peter Moore’s lively new book about the origins of the American Revolution.
Moore, who’s British, argues that the Revolution borrowed many of its ideas from England, including from the work of Samuel Johnson, the 18th-century journalist and wit.
My late friend Don Moore, a professor of English at LSU, nudged me toward Johnson many years ago. Don thought every writer should have at least a little vinegar in his tone, and Johnson, whose acerbic tongue had made him the toast of London, struck Don as a model any young scribe should emulate.
Although I never aspired to Johnson’s aim for the jugular, his clarity of expression is a joy to read. When my wife and I visited London in 2019, we stopped by Johnson’s house near Fleet Street, which is now open as a historical site.
While restoring the house, philanthropist Cecil Harmsworth declined to acquire Johnson’s death mask, not wanting to underline the earthly passing of a writer who still seems so insistently alive.
Much of what Johnson observed about humanity sounds sharply up to date. I especially love his take on the persistence of vanity: “We always think ourselves better than we are, and are generally desirous that others should think us still better than we think ourselves.”
Johnson was an unlikely inspiration for the American Revolution. A Tory, he found the demands of American colonists “wild, indefinite, and obscure.” He lamented “the madness of independence,” which he blamed for creating “misrule, uproar, violence, and confusion.”
But in thinking often and publicly about happiness, Johnson had helped Revolutionary leaders such as Benjamin Franklin shape their own views on the subject. Franklin liked Johnson’s embrace of life at street level. As Tulane professor and Franklin biographer Walter Isaacson puts it, both men were “more comfortable exploring practical thoughts and real-life situations than metaphysical abstractions or deductive proofs.” Johnson’s healthy sense of skepticism about human nature seemed to inform early American thinking, too, tempering revolutionary zeal with restraint.
Maybe the biggest takeaway from “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” is that even those with whom we strongly disagree on big issues might have some ideas that would improve our own. Johnson, a British patriot whose insights deepened Franklin, is an obvious case in point.
Today, there seems to be little willingness to see any value in a political opponent’s point of view. It’s a troubling thing to consider as America marks another birthday.
Partisanship was another topic on which Johnson’s opinions sound as if they were taken from this morning’s headlines. He thought our habit of believing things without evidence was “a general weakness imputed by every sect and party to all others.”
Even so, Samuel Johnson thought humans were wired to live “from hope to hope.” That hope, challenged but resilient, sustains the Fourth of July.
