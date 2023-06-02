Trina Edwards-Alario and her new husband John Alario tended to the details of their wedding celebratory lunch Thursday for 60 at Commander's Palace in New Orleans, the legendary New Orleans restaurant nestled in the middle of the tree-lined Garden District since 1893.
Starting with passed hors d'oeuvres at noon in Commander's courtyard, which included corn-fried oysters, crabmeat ravigote, classic shrimp and tasso, and mushroom and truffle canapes.
The lunch included turtle soup with a splash of sherry, a Commander's Palace classic. A chef's seasonal salad was served with chevre, julienned apples, thin-sliced purple onions and loaded with toasted pecans on a bed of locally grown greens with a house-made vinaigrette.
The entrée included tournedos of Black Angus beef with whiskey-smoked onions, roasted mushrooms, Creole smashed new potatoes and glace de viande. Guests enjoyed two desserts — Creole cream cheese cheesecake with a honey graham crust, chocolate lattice and sticky caramel sauce, plus a Creole bread pudding soufflé with whiskey sauce added tableside.
Each of the tables included a beautiful floral centerpiece of peonies; roses in red, pink and white; and snapdragons. The floral arrangements were designed by Mitch's in New Orleans.
The Queen Bee in Baton Rouge designed the invitations and made the luncheon place cards.
The newlyweds celebrated their wedding night with family and friends at the Four Seasons.
Edwards-Alario had two potential wedding dresses and said she decided which one to wear the day before the wedding. She opted to wear the Badgley Mischka knee-length formfitting dress with a soft cowl neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves after she finally tracked it down.
She ordered the dress online and explained that she actually had to order it twice after the initial order was sent to her address under someone else's name. Rather than a wedding dress inside the box, Edwards-Alario found a black jumpsuit. Rather than just returning the jumpsuit, she found its owner on Facebook and sent a message.
"She immediately responded with, 'Girl, I just sent your dress back today,'" Edwards-Alario said. "Being the person I am, I swore that it was a sign that I wasn't supposed to wear that dress, but I ended up being really happy with it in the end."