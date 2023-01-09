What is Lewy body dementia?
Dr. Frederich H. Lewy, a German neurologist working alongside Dr. Alois Alzheimer, first discovered the hallmark brain abnormalities in the 1900s. Alpha-synuclein protein, the chief component of Lewy bodies, is found widely in the brain and develops in nerve cells in the brain regions that involve in thinking, memory and movement.
Lewy body dementia, also known as dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), is the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease and is a broad term that includes both dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson’s disease dementia. DLB features may include spontaneous changes in attention and alertness, recurrent visual hallucinations, REM sleep behavior disorder, and slow movement, tremors or rigidity.
DLB may also be found in other dementias such as Alzheimer's disease dementia and are a primary brain abnormality in Parkinson's disease dementia. Many people with Parkinson's eventually develop problems with thinking and reasoning, and many people with DLB experience movement symptoms like hunched posture, rigid muscles, a shuffling walk and trouble initiating movement.
The main symptoms of DLB include changes in thinking and reasoning; fluctuating, delirium-like cognition; recurrent visual hallucinations; sleep behavior disorder that involves acting out dreams; difficulty interpreting visual information; depression; apathy; and spontaneous parkinsonism with slowness of movement and rigidity. Additionally, those affected by DLB may experience malfunctions of the “automatic” nervous system, which controls automatic functions of the body, such as sweating, blood pressure, heart rate, digestion and sexual response. As with other dementias, there is no single test that can conclusively diagnose DLB. Also, there are no medical tests that can diagnose Lewy body dementia with 100% accuracy. The only way to conclusively diagnose DLB is through a postmortem autopsy. Since DLB usually coexists with Alzheimer’s brain changes, it is oftentimes difficult to distinguish DLB from Alzheimer’s disease, especially in the early stages.
There are some key differences between Alzheimer’s disease and DLB. Memory loss tends to be a more prominent symptom in early Alzheimer’s than in early DLB. Yet, advanced DLB may cause memory problems in addition to its more typical effects on judgment, planning and visual perception. Hallucinations and misidentification of familiar people are significantly more frequent in early-stage DLB than in Alzheimer’s, and sleep disorders are more common in early DLB than in Alzheimer’s. Another difference is shown in movement symptoms which are more likely to be an important cause of disability early in DLB than in Alzheimer’s, noting that Alzheimer’s disease can cause problems with walking, balance and getting around as it progresses to moderate and severe stages. And, a disruption of the autonomic nervous system, such as causing a blood pressure drop on standing, dizziness, falls and urinary incontinence, is much more common in early DLB than in Alzheimer’s.
For more DLB-specific information and resources, check with the Lewy Body Dementia Association online at www.lbda.org.