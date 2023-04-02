So, it's the Monday before the Louisiana Legislature kicks off its 2023 session, and you're a House member who lives, say, in Minden, 196 miles from Baton Rouge in northwestern Louisiana.
When should you leave to make the Monday, April 10, opening day?
Well, that depends on what mode of transportation you're taking, right? If you're driving, maybe a the day before so you can get a good night's rest. If you're flying, probably the day of.
For today's legislators, the trip may be an inconvenient one, but nothing like it was for their predecessors. In 1890, the same trip took about a week on the Steamboat Edward J. Gay along the highway system of Louisiana's bayous and rivers at 15 miles an hour, the average clocked speed for late 19th steamboats, according to Joel B. Garvey's and Mary Lou Widmer's 2001 book, "Louisiana: The First 300 Years."
The authors also outline how people in the 1890s still traveled in wagons, which usually moved in caravans from river cities to country towns. No doubt Louisiana's lawmakers used horse-powered travel to wherever the capital city was located in the early days.
New Orleans started out as colonial Louisiana's capital in 1722. The governmental seat remained in New Orleans when Louisiana was admitted to the Union on April 30, 1812, but was moved to Donaldsonville in 1830, only to return to New Orleans a year later.
Finally, Baton Rouge was chosen as the permanent capital, with the city donating a plot of land situated on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River construction of the new capitol building. Of course, New Orleans architect James Dakin's Gothic Revival design would become what is now the castle that is Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
The building, dedicated on December 1, 1849, was gutted by an accidental fire in 1862, rebuilt and renovated in 1882 and slurred a year later by author Mark Twain in his book, "Life on the Mississippi."
Twain was recounting his days as a steamboat pilot when he wrote, "It is pathetic enough, that a whitewashed castle, with turrets and things — materials all ungenuine within and without, pretending to be what they are not — should ever have been built in this otherwise honorable place; but it is much more pathetic to see this architectural falsehood undergoing restoration and perpetuation in our day, when it would have been so to let dynamite finish what a charitable fire began, and then devote this restoration-money to the building of something genuine."
Twain's opinion aside, he was passing through Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River Highway, one of the main transportation routes also used at the time by the state's legislators.
"Author Carol Haase ran upon some mentions of how the legislators traveled while researching her book, 'Louisiana's Old State Capitol,'" said Mary Durusau, director of the Old Capitol.
The book was released in 2009 and traces the building's history from its beginning to its modern day status as a political museum.
"The legislators would travel by steamboat in the 1800s, and the steamboats not only traveled along the rivers but also on Louisiana's bayous. It's really amazing to think about."
Henry Miller Shreve's steamboat design was in vogue by that time. The Shreveport namesake was responsible for reimagining the boat as a vessel that sits on the water rather than in it.
He also equipped it with two separate engines, each connected to its own paddlewheel for better maneuverability.
"Steamboats invaded every Louisiana stream which was navigable, even if only at flood stage," writes Fred B. Kniffen in his 1968 LSU Press-published textbook, "Louisiana: It's Land and People." "Old maps show the extent to which they penetrated every nook and cranny of the state."
There were steamboat lines between Plaquemine on the Mississippi River and Bayou Teche, French Settlement on the lower Amite River and New Orleans and across Lake Pontchartrain between New Orleans and Madisonville.
"We even have documents from the Germantown Colony Museum that document goods taken by boat from New Orleans to the Minden area," Durusau said. "The documents are at the Louisiana State Archives."
Meanwhile, Kniffen points out that steamboat traffic peaked in 1860 with the rise of railroads, yet Hasse's research shows that it was still a popular mode of travel in Louisiana, especially among the state's legislators.
A story in the Feb. 22, 1882 Daily Capitolian-Advocate, the first official state journal, mentions desks and other furniture being taken to a wharf to be transported to the capitol on the Steamboat E.J. Gay.
The steamboat named for Louisiana financier and U.S. Sen. Edward James Gay was again mentioned on Feb. 24, 1882, once again regarding the furniture.
Then the trains kicked in with a March 1, 1882, story in The Daily Picayune of New Orleans talking about how officials would travel by train from the Crescent City to Baton Rouge.
On that same day, The Capitolian-Advocate also discusses lawmakers' arrival in Baton Rouge by train, and on March 2, 1882, the newspaper mentions a reception for Louisiana Gov. Samuel Douglas McEnery, his family and other officials arriving by train across the river. City officials left the wharf in Baton Rouge aboard the Steamboat Morning Star to gather the state officials, then returned to capital city on the boat.
"I have no references to transportation for legislators from other areas of the state, but the constitutional requirement in the 1840s was that the capital must be at least 60 miles away from New Orleans," Hasse said. "Supposedly, that was a greater distance than a horse could travel in one day, so legislators could not return to New Orleans each day, therefore, they would be forced to tend to state business."
Speaking of distance, legislators living in the Shreveport area had the chore of traveling the farthest distance to Baton Rouge at 261 miles. They still do, though historian and congressional communications director Mitch Rabalais speculates that lawmakers traveling the 187 miles from Monroe may face a more difficult road during the legislative season.
"You have to think about how they don't have an interstate to get to Baton Rouge," he said. "So, Shreveport may be further, but Monroe might take more time, because legislators traveling from that area have to take Highway 165 or cross the river and come down through Vicksburg."
But one thing's for sure: They'll beat the 15 miles an hour of the early steamboat days.