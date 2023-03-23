This is the sixth article about one of the 26 items on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is ticking off each of the 26 items throughout 2023 and write and report first-person experiences and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
Note to self: When you map your way to the LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens, use its address, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, 70808, as opposed to its name. Otherwise, you may find yourself driving down a tree-lined lane of a lovely residential neighborhood, to a gate that is not a public entrance. Bill Stark, director of the museum, explained that they're working work with Google to get the glitch corrected, but, for now, be warned.
However, once you get to the 32-building spread over more than 25 acres, be prepared to be delighted learning new things while looking at old things. Once inside the visitor's center, I was amazed by the fantastic collection of lovelies in the gift shop, including antique brooches, Louisiana-grown brown cotton cloth, postcards, lye soap and more wonders. I made plans to be back anytime I need to purchase a thoughtful gift with a certain Louisiana panache, as opposed to kitsch.
The gift shop barely scratched the surface of the thought-provoking historical pieces the museum holds. The place is courtesy of the Burden family, particularly Steele Burden, who in 1970 began working to gather elements to show future generations a way of life he realized was vanishing.
Stark pointed to a bale of cotton picked by enslaved people — one of only two known to exist. This one was from Oktibbeha County in Mississippi.
He showed me W.J. Menge's farm truck, a 1927 Ford Model T that came out of the Ninth Ward in New Orleans, which was a farming community. This truck gathered produce and made daily trips to the French Market in the morning and often drove around New Orleans neighborhoods in the afternoons loaded with flowers.
"You have to understand where we were to understand where we are, and that includes the good and the bad," Stark said. "We want people to consider how far we've come and how far we need to go."
In the exhibit hall, filled with a variety of buggies, Stark pointed to drawings and paintings Burden had made back in the 1970s to try and convey what rural life was like — including a long line of roughly sketched horses' backsides above one door. Burden called that one "The Legislature is in Session."
I wish I had known Mr. Burden. Clearly, he was a visionary with an artistic flair and a sense of humor. Burden died in 1995, at 95 years old.
As we passed out of the barn through what Stark called "the magic door," we met a gathering of people who turned out to be brothers and sisters in their 70s and 80s. Their family had donated various pieces from their family's plantation, known as the Lone Star Plantation, eight miles south of White Castle. Linda Mabile and her sister Faye Berthelot took me to their grandfather's farming ledger on display. Their parents, Dewey and Mable Callegan, grew sugar cane. These days, a nephew, the fifth generation, continues the family tradition on the same land.
Once outside, Stark took me around many of the outbuildings from the Welham Plantation — including a sick house, a schoolhouse, a blacksmith shop, an overseer's home and more. Stark explained that during Harvest Days in early October and Rural Life Christmas in early December, the museum has reenactors demonstrating how to make lye soap or doing blacksmith work.
We walked to the College Grove Baptist Church, built by formerly enslaved people in 1870. The building was moved to the museum site in 1973.
Near the church, Stark showed me a controversial bronze statue, created by Hans Schuler (1874-1951). The statue was moved to the museum from Natchitoches after the city removed it after protests in 1968.
"We continue to work with it and, frankly, struggle with it," he said, explaining that he and his staff had worked with the nonprofit Dialogue on Race Louisiana to tell the story of the statue and its place in history.
One placard asks the question, "Why do we keep and preserve objects like this?"
The answer it offers is: "Museums collect and preserve objects to learn about the past and learn from the past. This principle applies equally to subjects that we are proud to share, as well as those that are hurtful and unpleasant. The LSU Rural Life Museum's role is to care for and to interpret our collection. We do this not to glorify the past or to place inauthentic meaning in the objects. Instead, we preserve and talk about these objects to better inform our shared history, in this case the role of race in the rural South and how it has shaped our lives today."
Quietly, Stark and I walked away toward a dogtrot home where a group of volunteers were working to preserve the home. The group of five men come every Wednesday and are working to replace the back porch and steps. Butch Gendron, of St. Amant, has been volunteering since 2013.
"The museum needs help. We are woodworkers who love to do woodworking projects," he said. "We want future generations to be able to appreciate the museum."
I was out of time, and Stark walked with me back toward the gift shop. Bitsy McInnis, the gift shop manager, was there. I complimented her on the collection of items available at the store. When she told me her last name, I explained that McInnis is also a family name for me. She said, "Well, we're probably cousins."
I said, "I'm from Mississippi." She said that there had been five McInnis brothers who had "come over." We kept talking and struck upon a fellow who is, in all likelihood, a shared relative.
As I told my new cousin goodbye and walked away, I noted that I would like to come back to spend more time and walk its six-trail system. I couldn't help but smile, considering how I appreciate opportunities to meet and talk to people, possibly even finding kinfolk in the process.