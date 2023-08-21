The 100 year-history of a Louisiana community theatre unfolds in the independent documentary, "Shreveport Little Theatre: Maker of Dreams" premiering at 7 p.m. Monday on WLPB, Channel 27.
"For over a century, this historic community theatre in northwest Louisiana has been dedicated to the production of live theatre, overcoming numerous challenges along the way," a news release states. "From the hardships of the Great Depression and the impact of multiple wars and social upheaval to overcoming its own devastating fires and a pandemic, the Shreveport Little Theatre has demonstrated unparalleled resilience and determination in the pursuit of artistic expression."
Julia Rogers, Opal Allen and Olivia Woodley Parten founded the theatre in 1922.
“Not many people know that the Shreveport Little Theatre holds a unique distinction of being the first theatre to produce live theatrical adaptations of Walt Disney’s beloved animated features,” says Dr. Robert Darrow, filmmaker and SLT managing and artistic director.
Other highlights in the theatre’s history include:
- The infamous search for an actress to play Scarlett O’Hara in "Gone With the Wind" brought a scout to the theatre. There, he discovered Marcella Martin, who was later cast in the role of Cathleen Calvert.
- Life magazine named the theatre “one of the nation’s top three community playhouses” in the 1950s.
- In 1958, a young airman stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base stepped onstage for the first time in "The Happiest Millionaire" and "Desk Set." That airman was future comedian George Carlin.
- In 2021, former SLT Academy student and leading performer Zhailon Levingston made history by becoming the youngest Black director of a Broadway production, directing "Chicken & Biscuits."
The documentary will re-air at 8 p.m. Thursday. After premiere night, the program will be available for on demand streaming for members with LPB PASSPORT, an extended membership benefit. Discover more at www.lpb.org/programs/shreveport-little-theatre.
Viewers can also stream the program live at www.lpb.org or on mobile devices with the LPB App.