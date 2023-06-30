Not sure how to spend your Independence Day weekend? We've got you covered.
From parades to parties, there's plenty going on around Baton Rouge to celebrate the Fourth of July.
For those planning on traveling, expect delays at airports nationwide. Here's what you should know if you're flying through the New Orleans airport this weekend.
Popping fireworks at home
If you're planning on popping off your own fireworks, it's important to make sure they're legal in your parish.
Here's a breakdown of where you can and can't pop fireworks:
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Illegal everywhere, including the cities of Baker, Central and Zachary.
- West Baton Rouge Parish: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish and in the town of Addis; prohibited in Brusly and Port Allen.
- Ascension: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
- Livingston: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Denham Springs and Walker.
Consider weather conditions before popping fireworks. Forecasters say there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 78 degrees.
More than 200 people go to the emergency room every day around the holiday with fireworks-related injuries, according to a study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Check out five tips from the marshal to avoid becoming part of that statistic.
Also, the loud popping of fireworks can be scary for animals. If you happen to find a lost pet, here's what to do to help find its home.
Leave it to the professionals
Though they're illegal in the city of Baton Rouge, you can still enjoy a professional fireworks show in town.
Here are a couple to choose from on July 4:
- 4th of July Extravaganza: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, 5th floor, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Tsunami and the LSU Museum of Art, the evening includes dinner, music and fireworks. Limited tickets available for $75, general admission (includes buffet, access to the terrace and premium viewing for the fireworks display, access to the outside bar); and $25 (access to terrace and outside bar only) at eventbrite.com. VIP tickets, $150 (indoor table for the evening, four-course meal, buffet, terrace, premium viewing for the fireworks display and outside bar) available by calling (225) 346-5100.
- Fireworks Extravaganza: 7 p.m. to midnight, L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 Lauberge Ave. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Rooftop pool viewing party, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $20 cover, featuring Geaux DJ, must be 21; The Lawn viewing party, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., free, food trucks and refreshments available; and Edge Party, 8 p.m. to midnight, free, featuring Capital City Soul. Must be 21 to enter. lbatonrouge.com.
- Fireworks on the Mississippi: 9 p.m., viewable from both Baton Rouge and Port Allen sides of the river. Also will be telecast live on WBRZ+, WBRZ.com and WBRZ News 2’s Facebook page.
Find more firework shows in nearby parishes, plus see a full list of events, parties and parades here.
Host a cookout
Nothing says July Fourth like an old fashioned cookout with classics like hot dogs and hamburgers.
We've got eight essential tips to help you become a grill master before the big cookout.
Here are a few other fun and festive recipes to make and bring to the party (recipes are linked):
Make it boozy
Impress your guests with these festive, summer cocktails.
Here's a batch of recipes from a few popular restaurants in New Orleans.
- "The Wanderlust" from Copper Vine with spiced rum, muddled blackberries and Luxardo
- "The Greased Watermelon" from Blue Oak BBQ features dry vermouth, watermelon mint, more
- "The Hurricane & Table" from Cane & Table is a can't-go-wrong Louisiana classic
- "Champagne Safari" from Hot Tin combines gin, Pimm's, Aperol and lemon topped with sparkling wine
Find the complete recipes for these cocktails here.
Bonus idea: Cut watermelon into triangles and keep the rind attached on one side. Place in a dish that will fit in your freezer and douse with your favorite vodka or tequila. Freeze and enjoy.
Hot dog eating contest
The Gilla Brewing Company in Gonzales is celebrating the 4th of July with a hot dog eating contest. Participants have 15 minutes to compete for a special prize. There's a $10 entry fee for the contest. Tickets are available on the brewery's Facebook page.
Keep it cool
It's been hot lately, and there's no sign of temperatures cooling down anytime soon. A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday, and will continue at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday.
The heat index, or the "feels like" temperature has hovered just above 113 degrees.
To help beat the heat, consider taking a dip at a local pool or cool off at a splash pad in town.
Listen to live music
There's lots of live music to choose from this weekend.
Here's a list of shows and times across the Baton Rouge area.