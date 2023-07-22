The idea of soaring through the sky behind the controls of an aircraft is, for many, the stuff of dreams. For those interested in giving it a go, several flight schools in the wider Baton Rouge area cater to everyone from weekend fliers to those seeking a career as a pilot.
While it isn't cheap, learning to fly can be sometimes more achievable than you'd think.
It doesn't take a genius to fly a plane
According to Spencer Fox, a flight instructor at Gulf Coast Aviation in Baton Rouge, learning to fly a plane is more or less like learning how to drive a car.
"Even though there's a lot of information to take it, it's not like there's a select group of people who can do it," he said. "Anyone can."
Just like any other skill, practice makes perfect.
Fox said it was important to fly regularly to maintain and build skills — when training, especially, it helps speed up the process.
"If you don't practice enough, you won't become proficient," he said.
The cost of flying lessons depends on how far you want to go
The price of getting a pilot's license can put people off, though the cost depends largely on whether you're looking to do it as a career or simply for fun.
At Gulf Coast Aviation the price of a private pilot's license is listed at a bit over $10,000, though it'll likely cost more given that most beginners require additional time in the air (while the cost of some aspects are fixed, time in the air is on a per-hour basis).
Further costs for different stages in the process include instrument ratings, learning to fly by looking at the instruments alone, and learning to fly aircraft with multiple engines.
A branch of ATP flight school, the country's largest flight school, is also located in Baton Rouge — it's a full-immersion program geared toward training airline pilots. The costs and timeline are fixed.
Completing ATP's program costs $96,995 starting with zero time logged, or $75,995 for those already holding a private pilot license. The timeline is startlingly quick — seven months starting from scratch, or five months for pilots who already have their private pilot license.
Flight simulators can actually help
Given how realistic home flight simulators are, can they actually help in real life? While they obviously aren't the be-all and end-all, many pilots say they can provide a useful introduction to the cockpit, especially for beginners.
"It helps you familiarize with things inside the airplane," Fox said. "I've flown with them since I was seven years old, and I don't have a big setup. A joystick and a screen is all you need."
You don't need perfect vision, or to be a math wiz
There are certain requirements for budding pilots. A medical exam from an approved examiner is required before carrying out lessons, and factors including epilepsy or high blood pressure can potentially prove to be disqualifying.
However, having 20/20 vision isn't necessary. Many pilots fly with glasses, while contacts will do just fine too. As for math, don't worry if you're not a calculus expert. Basic skills (such as multiplication, which is useful when descending) will do the job.
Discovery flights for less than $200
Many flight schools offer what's termed a 'discovery flight,' giving first-timers a chance to get up in the air with an instructor and see what it's all about. They're often in the $150-$200 range — for its part, Gulf Coast Aviation's one costs $179.
Nervous? Fox has wise words for budding pilots.
"Remember, (the plane) won't fall out of the sky unless you tell it to fall out of the sky," he said, with a laugh.