Occasionally, a powerful urge comes over me to strike a blow on behalf of the public well-being. This is one of those times.
First, let me transport you back about 50 years into the mists of time. Say 1973 or so. If memory serves, Richard Nixon was president. What I do recall is that grocery checkout lines all looked eerily similar. (Similar to each other, not Richard Nixon.) Each featured a long black conveyor belt and was staffed by a cashier who picked up every item and tallied it by punching colorful keys on a “cash register.”
Then one day, Nixon moved out of the White House, and each cash register in the land morphed into a computer. And every cashier had to pivot to making sure the computer scanned each grocery item.
Often back then, there was even a second employee just past the cashier, who deftly loaded everything into bags, and then wished me farewell. I, for one, used to find the grocery checkout mildly pleasant.
Fast forward to today. Those store employees I still recall fondly have mysteriously disappeared. Now, I get to scan my own groceries, and bag them, while herded tightly together with my fellow shoppers, all of us thinking rather dark thoughts about the evolution of grocery science.
My most benign theory as to how all this happened centers on the grocery industry having historically been fiercely competitive with razor-thin profit margins.
As promised, we now get to the part about improving the public well-being, addressed to the Big American Grocer.
First, provide each consumer more room within which to wheel a basket full of groceries up to the scanner. Most of these spaces allow barely enough room for a spirited game of bumper cars.
Second, put lines on the floor delineating each shopper’s newly expanded operating space. Make them colorful.
Third, if you must herd two parallel rows of shoppers into the same area, leave a decent amount of breathing room between the two rows. Nothing extravagant. The width of a Honda Accord would be fine.
Finally, if not a single one of these ideas is feasible, then going forward, just resist the temptation to make the existing checkout geometry any smaller than it is now.
Don’t thank me. Public service is my life.
