Burrowed in the middle of a sleepy little town with a population of just more than 1,200 is an obscure joint that was voted as having the best barbecue in Texas.
The food is incredibly good; however, it was the festive atmosphere and people that captured my attention.
Bob, my best good friend, heard about Snow’s Barbecue from his relatives. What we thought was supposed to be just another hole-in-the-wall barbecue joint turned out to be a mini-festival of fun and place to meet new people.
As we arrived in Lexington, Texas, the aroma of smoking meats filled the air. Only open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until they run out of food, which frequently occurs before noon, the line starts to form on Friday night and if you are not there by 6 a.m. Saturday, like we were, you may go home hungry.
Even though it was cold and rainy, the line was considerably long. Veteran barbecue aficionados come equipped to manage the elements with pop-up canopies, umbrellas, camping chairs and ice chests. It was reminiscent of St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras. The line snaked around an open lawn area situated between the pit area and a yard containing dozens of cords of post oak wood.
Before enjoying our unconventional breakfast, we met several interesting people from all over the country. Standing in front of us was Jeff, a municipal court judge, and his two nephews. By the time the restaurant opened, everyone felt like old friends and had swapped email addresses and phone numbers.
Meandering around the dozens of various barbecue pits, 87-year-old pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz enjoyed celebrity status as she was frequently interrupted to take a photo or autograph a hat or T-shirt purchased at the souvenir shop.
Kerry Bixley, co-owner and co-pitmaster, tending to the business side of the eatery, announced at 7 a.m. “The open bar is now open,” and nodded to a portable bar that was fully stocked with beer, wine and alcohol. With drinks on the house and the ambiance beginning to resemble Jazz Fest, Bob and I hydrated ourselves with bloody marys as the rest of the crowd also indulged themselves with other various libations.
The support staff was extremely friendly, helpful and did not accept tips.
The stars of the show may have been the smoked pork ribs, pork shoulder, brisket, chicken, country sausage and turkey, but in a state where cowboy hats, giant belt buckles, snake-skin boots and barbecue reign, who’d have thought that a group of banged up shed roofs, on just over an acre of land in the middle of small-town America, with an 87-year-old woman and former school custodian as a pitmaster, would be the Texas version of a neighborhood coffee house?
The whole atmosphere was laid back. It’s the place to meet-and-greet on Saturday morning, where staff members wear genuine smiles, patrons are courteous to one another, and barbecue is for breakfast.
— Papia lives in Metairie.