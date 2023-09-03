I sit on my shaded porch while the morning air is not yet too steamy.
It’s Saturday morning, and I have time to listen to the world around me instead of rushing off to work. The sounds speak of nature and history, love and hope.
Industrious bees buzz, gathering pollen from salvia and torenia. Sparrows chirp in the shade of a pink oleander while far-off crows call to each other. What are they saying? I wish I knew.
There is just enough breeze to draw music from the wind chimes, a gift from my beloved offspring who now lives in California. We are thousands of miles apart but are still united in heart.
I hear an across-the-street neighbor speaking gently to his aged father, and I smile.
Our New Orleans neighborhood is peaceful. Not many cars are going by, though I hear a large truck roaring down Tchoupitoulas, one block away. I can also make out sounds of wharf activity on the riverfront, reminding me of the labor that helps keep our city vibrant.
I hear a woman opening and then closing her car door, heading for her life-sustaining job at a hospital.
Rhythmic thumps come from the sneakered feet of an early jogger. Another runner’s sounds are accompanied by the patter of his canine companion’s paws. A friend across the street moves his shiny black bike from his porch; I hear its tires bounce down the steps. He takes off for a ride along the levee, six miles upriver and back.
I think of the centuries of sustenance brought here by the mighty Mississippi. Sturdy planks for my bargeboard house came down that river, more than a hundred years ago.
The sun is getting hotter — I can almost hear the mercury rising — but the gentle whir of the porch fan is a comfort. My cat sneezes in the grass and silently makes her way up the steps.
My next-door neighbors’ American flag flaps in the soft wind. I can’t hear the rustle of the New Orleans municipal flag on the house adjacent to theirs, but I know it’s there. The flags are signs of loyalty, honoring a larger community, and they join the three small rainbow flags in my front yard. We coexist in harmony; love is the banner that flies over us all.
Teetering on a utility wire, a mockingbird suggests that it’ll soon be time to go in. I look up to see that pillowy white clouds have crept into the wide blue expanse of the sky. Maybe later I’ll hear the sweet sounds of a soothing rain. I’ll be grateful.
— Brown lives in New Orleans.