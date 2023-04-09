Call me chauvinistic, but up until last Sunday I can recall watching only one women's basketball game in my entire 76-year life.
That game was in 1984, and as I watched with modest interest, a 5-foot, 4-inch munchkin named Kim Mulkey drove into the lane and the land of giants to score two of her six points as Team USA demolished the opposition to take Olympic gold.
I moved from Baton Rouge in the early ’90s, barely aware of the fact that the LSU women's basketball program even existed. I did, however, carry with me fond memories of the men's team's exquisite performance during the Dale Brown era that netted them two trips to the Final Four. Sadly, upon arrival, the chariot empowering the unstoppable basketball juggernaut the teams had become suddenly turned into a pumpkin and the magical journey to national prominence came to an abrupt halt.
On April 2, I decided that maybe I would give women's basketball another opportunity to prove itself worthy of my attention.
Not only were the 33-2 LSU Lady Tigers appearing in the national title game, but they were being coached by that same Kim Mulkey, whose impressive resume of Midas-touch basketball accomplishments made Tom Brady's football feats pale in comparison. As a player, in addition to the Olympic medal, there were four state championships, two college national championships and three already as a college coach prior to her arrival at LSU. Though now living in Florida, I am a committed lifelong LSU fan regardless of the sport. I knew this was a game I did not want to miss.
I'm still experiencing the dopamine rush the game gave me. There was Mulkey, her face now rutted with the wrinkles life bestows on all of us as we age, spectacular in appearance nonetheless as a fashion queen on the court holding court.
What an array of talent she had assembled! At game-time I knew none of their names, but by game's end, I was in love with them all. And what a performance! I sat there totally mesmerized by the barrage of perfectly placed shots that had me wondering if the hoop might actually be a basketball black hole gravitationally sucking the balls in. I knew I was doing more than witnessing greatness — I was watching one of the greatest sports performances I had ever seen.
So my hat is off to all of you — Kim, Angel, Alexis, Jasmine, LaDazhia, Kateri, Flau'jae, Last-Tear, Emily, Amani, Sa'Myah, Izzy, Alisa, and most of all, LSU, for once again rewarding me for being a continued fan of your sports programs. Geaux, Tigers!
Mike Mulhern lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
