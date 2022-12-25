The Christmas gift I remember best is not one I received, but one I was able to give to my parents. This gift remains the most special.
My parents were married on Mardi Gras in 1946. Their wedding invitations were handwritten so that when my father called with leave from the Navy, the date could be filled in and the invitations mailed. I think the wedding was over before many invitations arrived at their destination.
I remember seeing a picture here and there of my beaming parents, my father in his military uniform with my mother and their wedding party in my grandparents' living room, but there were not many pictures that I recall seeing of the wedding itself. The reason for the missing photos? Our home in Plaquemine burned in 1958.
The fire started upstairs so the attic contents, including all old photos, were destroyed. Our home was rebuilt, this time with matching fire escapes to ensure our safety, since most of the eight of us slept upstairs. Things that could be replaced were replaced over time. Sadly, many pictures were now just memories in a mind’s eye.
Fast forward to many years later when I was at the local baseball park with my three children. I was approached by Plaquemine native Orney Hebert and he asked, “Aren't you one of the Ohlmeyer girls?”
“Yes, I'm Heddie.”
“Well, Doc Cameron used to take all the pictures in Plaquemine and his wife gave me the negatives when he died. I just found an envelope that has written on the front, 'Give to Mercedes Postell Ohlmeyer.' I was wondering if you would like them.”
Imagine my excitement upon opening the envelope to discover all the negatives from my parents' long-ago wedding!
My mother and father had reared the eight of us, hosting our weddings at home and providing each of us with a wedding album. So, as baseball season faded and Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons were approaching, plans quickly formed as to how to surprise my parents. I let my siblings know I had this Christmas gift covered. I found a photography studio in Baton Rouge that printed old negatives, and I chose a wedding album for the cherished collection.
At last, Christmas Eve arrived. Gatherings at our family home can only be described as organized chaos. The eight siblings had given birth to 22 children of their own, who excitedly tore into packages.
Finally, after all the madness, it was time to give our parents their present. Crickets could be heard as they opened the album of photos they hadn't seen in years; pictures they thought had been destroyed when our home burned.
Needless to say, my parents were thrilled with the album. It was the first time, in a very long time, that they had seen many of the pictures they were viewing, and we were excited to step back to such a beautiful time in their lives.
With all the excitement and joyous squeals from grandchildren hanging in the air, I still contend that my parents’ gift was the best gift of the night.
— Carville lives in Plaquemine.