Editor's note: Hawkins wrote this story from the perspective of her daughter.
If you haven't been to a movie in a while (make that years), you might want to use this little adventure as a primer. It is not the same as it used to be, that's for sure.
Remember when the procedure was to walk up to the window, tell the occupant you'd like a ticket, put down a couple of dollars, get a little paper ticket, walk a few feet, give the ticket to a ticket-taker, walk to the concession area, grab some popcorn and a drink from a kid in a paper hat, then on into the theater to pick a seat.
Forget that. Like a wind-up alarm clock, that is no more.
Having heard the hype about "Top Gun: Maverick," how could we miss it?
Mom had volunteered to get the tickets since her new phone would do such things, albeit with Dad's credit card. She even downloaded the "griddy thing I have to show them." We were proud and confident.
In the theater door. Out with the phone. A smiling Mom. Fumbling with screens. More fumbling. I could read her lips and it wasn't good. The helpful person at the door offered to search Mom's phone. Mom said several silent syllables. My eyebrows went up. I looked into space. The person at the door couldn't find the "griddy thing" and called a manager to assist.
Mom said gravely, "I purposely saved that screen so I'd look competent." So much for that.
The helpful manager asked for Dad's credit card, retrieved the sale and gave us three torn tickets. She didn't do it with a friendly move and the tickets weren't all there, but we were allowed to enter the theater. $60.43 for two seniors and one adult. (That did include a convenience fee, just to be clear …)
Process demands repetition, so a little visit to the concession area was in the deal, as it used to be.
I got popcorn and a drink. Mom passed, having heard horror stories about the cost, and Dad just wanted a drink. Easy.
Not so easy.
"You have to get your cup. They're over there," I said and pointed to a stainless steel stand with an orderly arrangement of such items.
With some muttering and dropping of parts, Dad got his cup and went to the drink and ice dispenser.
Ice was easy since it's similar to the one on his home refrigerator. The drink, something of a mystery.
"I'll just get it over there," he said, stepping toward the stainless counter.
"No. Wait! Dad, it's over here."
"Where?"
"Here. Just touch the picture of the one you want," I said, indicating the logo circles on the lighted front of the massive dispenser machine.
"Where?"
"There on the front, the little circles."
"I can't see them."
"Yes, you can. You just got new glasses."
"Well, I'm not used to them," he said and pushed the drink lever resulting in a gush of carbonation that was not his choice nor was it anticipated.
"$##@*!!", he muttered, not quite under his breath.
I pressed the logo, he placed his cup for the downward spew, the foam overtopped the cup, more #$@@@!, and it was done. Top safely on the cup. No straw needed.
Mom was standing there with a pained expression. I smiled at her; she gave her head a small, surreptitious shake and headed toward the assigned theater.
"Where are we going?", Dad asked.
"To Number 7 screen," I answered.
"OK, this one?", he said, since it was the first door.
"No, number 7, on down the hall."
We passed several more doors and arrived at what we assumed was #7, though there wasn't a number that we could see. We walked into the theater. Now, to locate our assigned seats.
Just to make sure, Mom glided into a row of seats by some "nice women" and made sure it was "Maverick."
"Never can be sure these days," she said. They agreed and all laughed conspiratorially, heads bobbing up and down, and a chorus of "YES!"
On up to the top row we went, to the seats Mom had picked. Dark theater, almost invisible seat numbers, obvious questions. Not this side, it seemed. The other side.
Quarantine has done funny things that keep humans organized and apart. Apparently to keep people from moving too freely, it appeared, in the dark, that a pipe railing had been added from the top row to the bottom row of the seats in the auditorium to section off one side from another.
"Oh, Lord, no," Mom said. "Not down those steps and up the others … ," glancing at Dad. She climbed over the railing.
"Wait, Mom, wait!," I said too late. "We can just go down one row and go over." It was just one row that was partitioned.
She climbed back over and followed Dad and me. (Mom, even though she is 80, still uses her good balance, coordination and sports activity from years back, but is usually pretty cautious. Dad, who is 87, while ever the football hero, retains none of his previous athletic excellence. His creaks and groans are usual, audible and with comments.)
Finally, we made it to the other side and seated ourselves. Well, almost. A little jostling for position, and then we were good.
Except for the "How the hell do you work this chair? Mine doesn't work."
Mom reached over, said, "You have to hold your finger on this image for it to work, you can't just tap it."
"I can't see it," Dad groused.
"You'll get it," Mom answered and finished adjusting her recliner.
That was the hard part. We settled in, made few comments during the film, except for an occasional, "unnnh" here and there for various reasons. Action, it was. Most certainly. Good comments all around when we got out. Outright amazement at the kind, quality and quantity of the action. And acceptable language. And no eye-covering "scenes.". And the abs …
All that fun, and it only cost about $80 for the three of us. Amazing.
Hawkins lives in Ponchatoula.