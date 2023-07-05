Peaches are officially in season!
Second to strawberries, peaches are my favorite Louisiana-grown fruit. Fresh peaches are best enjoyed from late June to early August. So, lucky for me, peach season comes in on the coattails of strawberry season, helping me transition away from the fresh red berries without too many withdrawals.
Fresh peaches aren’t just made into delicious pies, jams or sauces; they can be added to almost any course of the meal. Use them in salsas, marinades, salads and, of course, desserts. You can bake, poach, broil and grill them for any recipe you wish.
To select the best peaches, don’t rely on their color. Look for those that are slightly tender and smell more fragrant instead. Avoid any slightly green or underripe fruit. They don’t continue to ripen after picking as well as other fruits.
Peaches will get softer and juicier after you bring them home, but they aren’t likely to get much sweeter. Keep peaches unwashed and in a smooth bowl (even their container can bruise their delicate flesh) at room temperature until you’re ready to cook with them.
Blanching peaches first will help you slip off the peeling. Blanching should not cook the fruit, just soften its peel.
First, take out any stems then score an “X” in the blossom ends of the peaches. Place the peaches in a pot of boiling water, enough to cover them completely. Boil for about 40 seconds to one minute, depending on how many peaches are in the pot and how big they are. Place the hot peaches into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Once the peaches are cool, peel and prepare according to your recipe. If you aren’t cooking them right away, toss your peeled peaches in a few tablespoons of citrus juice to keep them from turning brown and store them in the refrigerator.
Peach dishes are a staple of summer parties and lazy afternoons. I suggest you buy a few pounds of them at the farmers market or produce stand, explore a few new recipes and share them with family and friends this year.
Peach Smoothies
Yields 2 to 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups fresh peaches, chopped
2 cups crushed ice
5 tablespoons orange juice
¼ cup milk
1 teaspoon honey
1. Combine all ingredients in blender and process until smooth.
2. Divide among two large glasses, or four small, and serve immediately.
Peach Ice Cream Pie with Cookie Crust
Yields 6 to 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 package graham cracker cookies, finely ground
⅛ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Nonstick cooking spray
2 cups ripe peaches, diced
½ cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 cups vanilla ice cream
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Mix cookie crumbs, salt and melted butter with a fork. Press the crumbs into a greased 8-inch spring form pan or deep dish pie plate.
3. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool crust completely on a wire rack.
4. Cook peaches, brown sugar, ginger and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat until the peaches are tender and the sugar is dissolved. Remove from pan and set aside to cool.
5. Allow the ice cream to soften, but not melt. Fold the cooled peach mixture into the ice cream.
6. Spoon the ice cream mixture into the crust. Cover with plastic wrap touching the ice cream and freeze until firm.
7. Allow the ice cream pie to soften for about 15 minutes on the counter before serving. Cut into wedges and serve with whipped cream or fresh peach slices.