After weeks of depriving ourselves of some things we love and working extra hard to help those in need, it’s almost time to celebrate.
Easter Sunday is not only a religious holiday; it also signifies that it is finally safe to celebrate spring coming back to the outdoors.
Center your main menu on fresh, seasonal ingredients. Check the farmers market to see what is available to get some inspiration. Go to your favorite meat market for fresh cuts of lamb to roast or a juicy ham to bake, or your favorite Louisiana seafood supplier for the best quality shrimp, oysters or fish.
This scalloped oyster dish is rich in all the right ways. Buttery, creamy and a little brine-y from the oysters, it makes a perfect side dish for any Easter table. It’s too rich to be the main dish; smaller portions are best.
This sweet and salty strawberry salad is as pretty as it is delicious. Throw in some edible flowers for an extra festive touch.
Whether you are celebrating for religious reasons or simply celebrating the beauty of spring in full force, Easter Sunday deserves a gathering of friends and family over delicious food and fellowship. I hope your spring is off to a beautiful start.
Scalloped Oyster Casserole
Serves 6. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup crushed saltines (1 sleeve)
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cups oysters with liquor
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon parsley
1. Heat oven to 375 F.
2. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with olive oil.
3. In a large bowl, stir together crushed crackers, melted butter and 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
4. Spoon a layer of crackers onto the bottom of the prepared pan. Spoon a layer of oysters and liquor on top of the crackers. Repeat with another layer of crackers then one more layer of oysters. Top with remaining crackers.
5. In a measuring cup, whisk together cream and Worcestershire sauce. Slowly drizzle over all of the casserole.
6. Top with remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
7. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Top with fresh parsley.
8. Allow the dish to rest for at least 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm, not hot.
Strawberry Salad
Yields 4 side salads. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon lemon juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup strawberries, sliced
2 cups spring greens
1 cup pecan halves
1/4 cup goat cheese, crumbled
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper.
2. Place sliced strawberries along with the fresh greens in a bowl.
3. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to coat lightly.
4. Top with pecan halves and goat cheese crumbles.
5. Add extra freshly cracked pepper, if desired, and serve.