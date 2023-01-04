I am not big on diet and exercise. I do like giving myself fresh food that’s as healthful as possible.
Ingredients grown near us are fresher, in peak season, richer in nutrients and grown by people I can get to know. To me, eating local is a healthy choice.
Local fresh produce is picked in season when it is ripe and fully developed. Plants get their nourishment from the sun and soil. The plant has had more sun exposure, which means it will have higher levels of nutrients. Food grown outside of its season or natural environment needs a lot more human intervention — pesticides, waxes, chemicals and preservatives — to grow on demand and look appealing to shoppers.
Buying food locally is often more nutritious. Fruits and vegetables travel an average of 1,500 miles before reaching a grocery store. Food has likely traveled much farther when it’s not in season near the store where you buy it.
In Louisiana, we have a year-round growing climate. That means we have steady access to fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the year. We also have regular production of meat, dairy products, nuts and baked goods from Louisiana producers in stores, stands and farmers markets.
I hope you enjoy these recipes made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. I’m going to choose even more healthful foods this year — and I’ll try to work on that exercise thing. I wish you success with your plans and good health this year and beyond.
Sauteed Broccoli
Yields 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic
¼ cup cashews, chopped
1 bunch broccoli (cut into florets and stems chopped)
3 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning blend
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper finely ground
1. Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet or Dutch oven.
2. Saute garlic and cashews until nuts are lightly toasted.
3. Add the broccoli and toss to coat in oil. Saute for 5 minutes.
4. Add water and lemon juice and saute for 5 more minutes.
5. Season with Italian blend, salt and pepper and cook for a final 2 to 5 minutes or until broccoli is crisp-tender.
6. Serve immediately.
Roasted Beet and Orange Salad
Yields 2 servings and ¼ cup dressing. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6 to 8 beets
3 small oranges
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon orange juice
2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh mint, minced
1. Heat oven to 450 F. Cut the stems off the beets then wrap them in a foil pouch.
2. Place the beets on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender, about 45 minutes or longer. Set aside to cool.
3. Peel the oranges and cut into wedges, remove seeds and place in a medium salad bowl.
4. Peel the beets and cut into slices or wedges. Toss with the oranges.
5. In a small jar or cup, whisk together the honey, orange juice, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
6. Drizzle the dressing over the beets and oranges and toss to coat. Sprinkle the mint on top and stir.
7. Serve immediately or store chilled.
Grilled Pork Chops
Yields 6-8 servings. Rub is by Teresa B. Day.
6-8 thick-cut pork chops
½ cup brown sugar
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika
1 teaspoon dried basil
1. Heat grill to medium-high heat.
2. Mix sugar, salt, pepper, garlic, paprika and basil in a small bowl. Rub all over the chops until evenly coated.
3. Place chops on the grill and cook 6 to 7 minutes on each side. A thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chop (away from the bone) should read 145 F.
4. Allow chops to rest for about 8 to 10 minutes.
5. Serve warm.