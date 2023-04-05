Spring blooms are in full swing, the weather is just about perfect and there is a bounty of locally sourced foods that will make for a delicious Easter dinner.
I consider ham to be classic Easter fare. Cured hams are delicious for sure, but a fresh ham is just as nice to me. You can get them in any size you want from a local butcher. I chose a smaller-sized ham to test this recipe because we had a smaller group to feed.
A fresh ham gives the cook a little more control over the salt content, too. This glaze is perfectly sweet with a touch of spice. It makes a nice crust on the outside of the ham that will make you want to hide the end slices for yourself.
Of course, there’s always room for an egg-based dish or two, like deviled eggs, at an Easter gathering. I love topping these little deviled eggs with pickled beets to make them extra special.
Even though Easter Sunday starts out with a formal flair and everyone is dressed their best, before lunch, take a moment to get comfortable so you can enjoy your time with your family and friends. If the weather is especially nice, consider leaving the dishes for a while and finishing the meal outdoors. Then you and your family can sit, relax and slowly nibble on dessert while the Easter egg-hunting frenzy goes on in front of you.
Here’s wishing you all the happiest Easter and the beautiful spring season we have been dreaming of all winter long.
Glazed Fresh Ham
Serves 4. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon olive oil
3-pound fresh picnic ham
1/3 cup Steen’s Cane Syrup or molasses
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
2 teaspoons fresh sage, minced (or 1 teaspoon dried)
1. Heat oven to 375 F.
2. In a large Dutch oven or heavy skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.
3. Brown the ham for two minutes on each side.
4. Cover the pot or place the ham in a roasting pan.
5. In a small bowl, whisk together the syrup, brown sugar, salt, ginger, dry mustard and sage.
6. Brush glaze over top side of ham.
7. Bake covered for 30 minutes. Turn ham over, glaze and bake 30 minutes more.
8. Remove cover and bake 10-15 minutes or until golden.
9. Slice or chop and serve immediately.
Deviled Eggs Topped with Pickled Beets
Yields 12 deviled egg halves. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
⅛ teaspoon coarse sea salt
6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons prepared white horseradish
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons pickled sweet and sour beets, finely chopped
2 teaspoons juice from the beets
1. Slice eggs lengthwise in half and spoon yolks into a bowl.
2. Mash yolks with a fork, then stir in the mayonnaise and horseradish.
3. Add beet-pickling juice and Worcestershire. Stir gently, then spoon mixture into each egg half.
4. Chill until ready to serve.
5. Finely dice enough drained pickled beets to yield about 2 or 3 tablespoons. Blot gently on a paper towel.
6. Garnish each egg with a few diced beets just before serving.