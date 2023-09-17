In the three decades we’ve lived at our place, squirrels have caused lots of mischief — raiding birdfeeders, digging up flowerpots and occasionally invading the attic. There have been times when I wished they were gone.
Even so, my heart sank a little when I spotted a young squirrel on our patio one recent morning after I’d risen early to water the flowers. The green spot on his nostrils told me he’d dipped his nose in our garden fountain, getting a little algae on his face in the bargain. It hadn’t been too successful an adventure, apparently, because he still looked parched.
But after I turned on a small sprinkler for a few minutes to dampen our cypress vine and rudbeckias, the squirrel found a tiny new puddle and satisfied his thirst. Soon, cardinals, house finches, and a wren or two arrived and began darting into the spray to dampen their feathers. Between trips, they perched on the fence, grooming their plumage as the sun slowly rose through the oaks. I felt a flutter of joy while watching the birds fly through the mist like kids near an open fire hydrant. There were about two dozen of them in all.
I felt a little sad, too. The quickness of the birds’ arrival, and the sheer number of pilgrims to the sprinkler, felt tinged by desperation. After many weeks of drought, water in Louisiana has been at a premium.
I’ve tried to keep our bird baths full, though I often find one in our backyard overturned when I do my morning chores. It seems like a calling card from one of our neighborhood raccoons, who use the basin as a step-stool when climbing our sweet olive.
The other night, while putting the house to bed, I flipped on our patio light and found a young raccoon spread-eagled across the top of our birdfeeder. The feeding station pivots closed when something heavy lands on it, which is meant to limit the buffet to birds. But by lowering his snout and curling his tongue, the raccoon was eating his fill without tripping the hinge. I marveled at his ingenuity, which reminded me of those diamond thieves in movies who nab prized jewels by hanging upside down.
I stepped out to see if my arrival would discourage our prowler. He kept eating, unfazed by my presence. An earlier me would have shouted him away, but I’ve grown more resigned to the idea that I’m not in charge. In a drought that’s tested so many living things, I’ve also felt less prone to meddle with any creature trying to score a meal or a drink.
I lingered for a while in the night air, comforted by the thought that the fever of the day had finally broken. The nights grow longer, signaling autumn. For those of us who’ve lived through this strange summer, the change can’t come quickly enough.
