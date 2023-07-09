A marsh wren perches on a branch near water during the Palmetto Island Christmas Bird Count Friday, January 4, 2019, in Intracoastal City, La. More than a dozen birders spread out across a 15-mile diameter area in southern Vermilion Parish to spot, count and document as many birds and unique species as possible during the event. The bird count, which runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, provides annual information to Audubon and other organizations to study bird populations, movement and health.