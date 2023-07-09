Our family will head north later this summer, threading our way up the Eastern Seaboard to see what there is to see. In the meantime, we’ve been staying home as others travel far and wide. Friends and loved ones have been to England and Scotland, France and Botswana, on Alaskan cruises and trips to the beach. Meanwhile, the longest trip I’ve recently taken was a 20-minute drive to get seafood beyond the city limits.
For those of us left behind in midsummer, life does its work with a skeleton crew. I arrived at my two-story office a few Fridays ago and realized I’d be alone for my shift. In the next eight hours, the only soul I saw was the postal worker who brought our mail. Eating lunch in a silent break room, I felt like the captain of a ghost ship. Back at my desk, the place was so quiet that I could hear a clock ticking down the hall.
Somewhere in the depths of the hushed afternoon, my mind wandered back decades, returning to my days editing the high school newspaper. Production chores meant that sometimes, I had to visit campus over vacation months. It was strange back then to see all the classrooms empty, the gym desolate, the cafeteria as solemn as a church. The scene made me think of those post-nuclear dramas where bombs erase every human from the landscape but one unlikely survivor.
These days, solitude seldom seems quite so eerie to me. Maybe age has made quiet more companionable, though life after the lockdowns has probably played a role, too. With hybrid schedules, whether we’re working remotely or at the office, a divided staff means that more of us are tackling assignments in a room by ourselves. Aloneness is a new norm.
That’s not all good, as U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy noted in sounding his recent alarm about an epidemic of American loneliness.
I’m lucky to live days graced by friends and family, so occasional hours alone are more of a pleasure than a penance. Those quiet spaces are most welcome in summer, a season that’s supposed to offer a pause from the urgencies of the moment.
Respite seems more elusive this summer, with turmoil in Russia, heat waves and storms, the usual harried politics everywhere. Even so, if I wake early and catch the day before its fever rises, mornings sometimes bring me the peace I’m looking for. Last week, as I sipped the day’s first coffee on the patio, a wren landed on our sweet olive and began to sing. The bird was no bigger than my palm, but its voice carried far, an aria every neighbor could hear.
The world is so broken right now that the fruits of solitude might seem an unlikely answer for what ails us. Even so, that single wren, his lone song filling the yard, is something I haven’t forgotten.
