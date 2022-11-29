Festival of Lights
It's a Baton Rouge tradition: The mayor switches on North Boulevard's half a million holiday lights, along with the 25-foot Christmas tree. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. downtownbatonrouge.org
Join the parades
West Baton Rouge has its first Jingle Jeep Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, starting on Westport Drive. On Saturday, the Broadmoor (from Woodhaven) and Chaneyville (Zachary) parades will both roll beginning at 11 a.m. Take a break and then catch the Central parade at 5 p.m. along Joor Road.
Christmas past
A Rural Life Christmas, depicting a 19th century Louisiana celebration, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Music, artisans, storytellers and costumed re-enactors. Event ends with a bonfire. https://www.lsu.edu/rurallife/