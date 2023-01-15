First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, on a tour of the South Pacific, stops to chat with a U.S. Marine patient in a navel hospital, in this Sept. 23, 1943, file photo. During World War II, Eleanor seemed to be everywhere and into everything. She toured American airfields in Britain, visited the wounded on Guadalcanal, and coaxed the Navy into allowing blacks to serve as sailors on warships instead of just as servants in the wardrooms. (AP File photo)