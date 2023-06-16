Remember that line in the 1989 Louisiana-shot comedy-drama "Steel Magnolias" when mother of the bride M'Lynn (Sally Field) describes the church decorations?
"The sanctuary looks like it's been hosed down with Pepto Bismol," Field deadpans.
Bride Shelby (Julia Roberts) has just explained that her wedding colors are blush and bashful, which her mother contradicts with, "They're pink and pink."
While Shelby took her wedding decor to the extreme, the majority of today's brides are scaling back when it comes to flowers for the big day. According to brides.com, bridal bouquets are smaller, often limited to one type of flower, monochromatic, with minimal greenery, and they're hand-tied with a simple ribbon.
Two local floral designers agree.
"Yes, some brides we've seen, they only give bouquets to their wedding party. A lot of brides are not even carrying a bouquet," says Cindy Harris Innes, of Prairieville. "I've seen also where they're starting to cut back on boutonnieres — they'll maybe just give the bride a bouquet and the groom a boutonniere and the rest of the wedding party doesn't have any, or maybe (the bridesmaid) just has one flower rather than having a full bouquet."
Although Innes has dabbled in flower arranging for years, she recently took it to a professional level, becoming the house floral designer and lead event coordinator for Magnolia Fields event venue in Zachary.
Innes and Magnolia Fields owner Skye Willis together own Magnolia and Vine, the florist and event coordinating side of the business. Magnolia and Vine does handle events elsewhere as well as at Magnolia Fields.
"A lot of brides are saying, 'I don't have time,'" Innes says. "They want us to just handle everything. … I'll just take their designs and expand on them or create whatever they need."
Mary Andrus, owner of Mary's Flowers and Gift Shop in Lafayette, likewise notes that bouquets are smaller, and most are circular in shape.
Flower-wise, Andrus' brides are asking for hydrangeas for their bouquets as well as for church and reception floral arrangements. Blush (just like Shelby) and cream are the popular colors, she adds.
Innes described the bouquets as "almost like you just picked them out of your mom's backyard and just put a ribbon on it and it's just really sweet and pretty."
Peonies are really big right now, according to Innes, who reports that baby's breath and the lowly carnation are making comebacks.
Typically a funeral flower scoffed at by many, carnations are being used in such a way that you may not recognize them.
"I manipulate them and open them up," Innes explains. "I make them bigger and brighter. I also pull out the center so that they don't even look like a carnation. They actually look like a frilly little daisy almost."
Andrus says the ever-popular rose is still a part of many bouquets, arrangements and men's boutonnieres.
"It's the sweetheart roses, three of them, with greenery," she explains of the latest trends in flowers for the groom and groomsmen.
Innes notes another trend in boutonnieres — the pocket option. Instead of the struggle to pin flowers on their lapels correctly, now the blossoms are simply attached to a piece of cardboard, which is then tucked into the jacket's upper pocket.
"It really should have been done a long time ago, because men and pins do not really go too well together," Innes says. "The boutonniere is actually bigger and it's very pretty."
Back to bouquets, texture plays a major part in today's wedding flowers.
"They (brides) like a lot of texture, maybe add wheat or some grasses, everything dried," Innes says. "They like dried pompous grass or anything that adds texture to the bouquet and just makes it unique. Brides these days are really wanting to customize everything and make it their own, make it very personal to them."
Texture is also adding drama all along the wedding ceremony aisle, Innes says, with couples opting for lining either side of the aisle with flowers or dried elements rather than attaching traditional flowers to church pews.
As far as the rest of floral decorations at the church or other ceremony setting, Andrus says most weddings feature two arrangements on the church altar and that's it. Arches are out, adds Andrus.
At a typical wedding reception, guests will see taller flower arrangements, and balloon arches, although Andrus herself doesn't make the balloon arches often used as a background for photos or positioned behind the bride's cake.
"They're throwing away a lot of traditions — like the garter toss, the bouquet toss," Innes concedes. "So, it's following suit in their flower choices."