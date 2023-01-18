A new year brings new hopes and new goals. Many people begin the year planning to eat healthier by cooking more meals at home. A delicious home meal can be simple with the right plan.
I recently watched a Netflix documentary series called “Cooked” by Michael Pollan. The show explores the importance of home cooking. The third episode, entitled “Air” explains the history of grain milling and how important grains are to our personal and social health.
The episode inspired me to explore whole grains by making grain bowls for our family meals. The first step is choosing a grain like quinoa, farro or brown rice. From there, you can layer on proteins, vegetables, nuts and sauces.
You can discover new tastes from all over the world by mixing and matching ingredients that work well together to create a delicious meal in one bowl. The fun of building a grain bowl is that once you get the gist of it, there are infinite possibilities of creating healthy meals that do not take a lot of time.
You don't even need a recipe after you make a few grain bowls. The formula is simple.
Here are the components of a grain bowl: (1) a whole grain, (2) a protein, (3) cooked and raw vegetables, (4) a sauce or dressing, and (5) a crunchy topping like nuts or seeds.
Using the formula to create variety
Using this formula, I made three grain bowls this week. The first was made with brown rice, shrimp, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, corn, chimichurri and toasted pumpkin seeds. The second was made with quinoa, rotisserie chicken, baked broccoli, arugula, a lemon tahini sauce (tahini is a condiment made from ground sesame seeds) and pumpkin seeds. The third was made with farro, roast chicken, baked broccoli, tomato, feta, Greek olives and tzatziki sauce (with cucumber for crunch).
My teenage kids helped in the preparation. My son made the chimichurri sauce and my daughter made the lemon tahini dressing. The addition of a flavorful sauce or salad dressing elevates a grain bowl by binding the ingredients together and giving the dish a signature taste from world cuisine.
Chimichurri, a sauce from Argentina, is a lot like pesto because it is made by combining chopped parsley, cilantro (or oregano), garlic, lemon and olive oil. It is tasty and adds a lemony brightness to a grain bowl. The lemon tahini sauce is a common ingredient in Mediterranean cooking. Tahini is a great condiment to keep in your refrigerator to make salad dressings. Tzatziki is a Greek sauce made with yogurt, lemon, cucumber, olive oil and herbs, available premade in most grocery stores but easy to make, too.
Learning how to make one of these sauces or dressings is a great way to start on the road to building a great grain bowl.
Beyond bowls
My exploration of whole grains did not stop cooking dinner, I also decided to bake with whole grains. I made cookies using rolled oats. Cookies are a treat even when they are made with whole grains, but these cookies are more nutritious than most, and New Year's resolutions are more successful when they are balanced.
Making cookies with whole grains is a great substitute for all the over-the-top and hard-to-resist sugary king cakes. These oatmeal cookies are thin and lacey, and the poppy seed and fennel add an unexpected refreshing flavor.
We have made these recipes for years in our home. I hope that you will enjoy them, too.
Chimichurri Shrimp with Black Beans and Brown Rice
Serves 4
Chimichurri Sauce
Recipe is adapted from the “Around the World Cookbook” by Abigail Johnson Dodge
1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 cup fresh cilantro (if you don't like cilantro, try fresh oregano, or double up on parsley)
½ cup olive oil
2 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon ground cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional: red pepper flakes to add spice
1. Place the parsley, cilantro, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, cumin, salt and pepper in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Process until blended and the herbs are finely chopped, about one minute. Taste for seasoning, adding a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes if you want a little more spice)
2. Pour the chimichurri into a bowl and set aside to use on the shrimp, beans and rice.
Shrimp and black bean grain bowl
1 cup brown rice, well rinsed
2 cups water
1 pound of peeled and deveined shrimp (or your favorite lean protein)
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 tablespoon of lime juice
1 can of black beans
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
4 fresh ears of corn (corn removed from the cob)
1 cup of cherry tomatoes sliced in half
1 ripe avocado sliced into thin strips
2 radish, thinly sliced
¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Combine the rinsed rice, and water in a pot and bring it to a boil. Cover the pot, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for about 45 minutes. Remove from heat, let sit for 10 minutes. Uncover the rice, and fluff with a fork.
2. While the rice is cooking, place peeled shrimp in a bowl and season them with salt, pepper, lime juice and olive oil. Give the shrimp a stir. Toss to coat. Place a pan over medium heat, add olive oil and when hot, add the shrimp to the pan and sauté, stirring frequently, until the shrimp are cooked through, about 2 minutes per side and shrimp are opaque. Remove from the pan and place in a bowl.
3. Pour a can of black beans in a small pot and season the beans with cumin, oregano, and salt, and warm the beans over medium heat.
4. While the beans are warming, slice the corn kernels off of the cob. Add a swirl of olive oil to a pan and sauté corn for about 10-15 minutes. Remove from the pan and add the cooked corn to a bowl.
5. Slice the tomatoes, avocado and radish to add to the finished grain bowl.
6. To assemble the shrimp and black bean grain bowl: Add the rice and beans to the base of the bowl. Then place the sautéed shrimp, sliced avocado, tomatoes and corn. Drizzle chimichurri over the shrimp and vegetables. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds.
Oatmeal Lace Cookies (Thinnest Oatmeal Cookie)
Yield: 2 dozen cookies
Recipe is by Heidi Swanson from her cooking blog 101 Cookbooks
1 tablespoon whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt
1 teaspoon fennel seeds crushed (we use a coffee grinder to grind whole spices)
4 teaspoons poppy seed
½ cup unsalted butter
1-½ cup/5 ounces uncooked rolled oats (not instant)
1 egg, room temperature
⅔ cup/4 ounces of sugar
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
2. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, ground fennel and poppy seeds.
3. In a medium saucepan, gently melt the butter. Once melted, remove from the heat and stir in the oats.
4. In a large bowl, whisk the sugar with the egg. Then whisk the flour mixture in, and then add the oats. Stir until combined.
5. Using a tablespoon measurement, scoop the cookie mixture and gently place one tablespoon at a time on the prepared cookie sheets. Leave about 3 inches between cookies to allow them to spread.
6. Place the cookies in the preheated oven, one cookie sheet at a time in the top third of the oven.
7. Bake the cookies until they are golden brown around the edges, about 10 to 12 minutes.