Looking for somewhere to take that special Christmas snap? From eye-catching light displays to slices of Southern charm, these places will be sure to add a touch of festive cheer to your Instagram feed — or go old-fashioned and make a card to share with friends and family.
Zoolights at the Baton Rouge Zoo
The Baton Rouge Zoo's family-friendly Zoolights exhibit certainly has plenty to look at, with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday displays.
Many of the displays are animated, and some are 30 feet tall. They include everything from lions and tigers to toy soldiers and, adding a Louisiana touch, alligators.
The display runs until Dec. 30 and is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission ranges from $3 for zoo members and children up to age 12 to $5 for adults and teens. More information can be found online at https://www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights/
Baton Rouge General holiday lights
Every year, the green space in front of Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus is turned into a Christmas wonderland, with a sparkling and musically synchronized lights display.
This year the display has been filled out with lights from the personal collection of Jason Landry, an Ascension Parish resident whose personal collection adorned his property for nearly 30 years. The display will run until Dec. 31.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3VE7KZ5.
The wreck of the Brookhill
Here's one that might not come around again any time soon. People are reportedly using the wreck of the Brookhill ferry, which sank in 1915 and reappeared earlier this year after the Mississippi hit record low levels, as a unique setting for Christmas photos.
Located by the levee downtown, the wreck will once again be covered up when the river rises back to its normal level.
Bonus points if you get the Mississippi River bridge in the background, too.
Pictures with Santa
Is there anything more classic than a photo with good old Santa Claus?
There are several options for catching the jolly man in red around Baton Rouge. He'll appear at Perkins Rowe and the Mall of Louisiana until Dec. 24, though photos don't come cheap, with packages starting at $39.99 and winding up closer to $50 once taxes and fees are included. Online bookings are recommended.
If you're after something a bit easier on the wallet, Bass Pro and Cabela's offer free 4x6 photos with Santa until Dec. 24. Again, online bookings are recommended.
North Boulevard Christmas tree
Adorned with sparkling lights and topped with a luminescent star, Baton Rouge's downtown Christmas Tree makes for a classic Christmas shot.
Located at the Town Square on North Boulevard, the towering 35-foot tree was lit by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome during last weekend's Festival of Lights.
While you're there, check out North Boulevard's oak trees, beautifully wrapped with Christmas lights.
Louisiana State Capitol
The view looking down North Fourth Street toward the Louisiana State Capitol always makes for a pretty picture, and it's even better when the building's lit up.
Such will be the case this year. Along with the brightly lit capitol, take a look at the U.S. Armed Forces Memorial Grove of Lights. Located on the side of the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park facing the Governor’s Mansion, the new display features trees strung with white Christmas lights in order to honor service members’ courage and service.
Myrtles Plantation
Feeling like something a little holiday-ish and spine-tingling, too? St. Francisville's Myrtles Plantation, purportedly one of the country's most haunted buildings, has spookiness in spades, but it also makes for a beautiful holiday backdrop.
Its antebellum architecture and trees draped in Spanish Moss give the property a uniquely Louisiana flavor. And don't forget the ghosts. Some say there are around 12 on the property, so maybe check your pics for any unexpected guests before you stick them online.