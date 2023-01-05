The new year and Sam Irwin have brought jazz lovers, and all readers who enjoy stories about our state’s vibrant history, a new understanding of what the author calls “the most significant art form America has produced.”
Many have made that assertion, but Irwin’s just-released book, "Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age," fills in pieces of the puzzle of just what and who were responsible for the flowering of this music.
A trumpet player and writer whose diverse life story has included roles as a PR man and record store owner, Irwin is leader of the Florida Street Blowhards, a group composed of talented local musicians who perform in clubs, on front lawns and at local celebrations.
Irwin largely confines his work to the development of jazz in the 1920s, during which jazz became so nationally and internationally visible and popular that the decade became known as the Jazz Age. Louis Armstrong was the most memorable artist to emerge in that period, though Irwin comments on later episodes in his long career.
First, one learns by reading this series of essays, one for each of the seven chapters in the book, that “hidden” has many meanings in the context of jazz’s early days. And hidden does not mean so much that the facts were never known, but that they’ve not before been carefully researched and brought together coherently to reveal the milieu out of which jazz emerged.
One misconception that Irwin dispels is the myth that jazz was entirely a New Orleans creation. Many towns in Louisiana, including Crowley, New Iberia, Opelousas and Baton Rouge, fostered jazz bands and saw noteworthy musicians emerge as they developed their music away from New Orleans. Baton Rouge's Joe Darensbourg recalls seeing jazz bands parading in front of his house from childhood. He later became a noted jazz clarinetist and played with Louis Armstrong’s All Stars.
Another aspect that most readers will not be aware of is the degree of violence that accompanied the playing of music during Louisiana’s Jazz Age.
A serial killer, a jealous lover turned murderous, and simply deranged individuals are among the criminals whose exploits make for some gripping moments in the book. But to give details would spoil the fun!
Far more significant in their scope were the cruel actions of individuals and groups whose animosity toward Black people was all too prevalent. Some hostile and criminal behavior was instigated by police officers, members of the Ku Klux Klan and others .
The pages of "Hidden History" bring to life the important careers of other significant and talented musicians like Buck Johnson and Evan Thomas, who was shot and killed on the bandstand. Also cited are the teachers who mentored the musicians, chiefly Fate Marable, the riverboat bandleader who taught Armstrong and many others how to read music.
Armstrong is the central figure who appears in chapter after chapter, whether in a discussion to lay to rest questions about his actual birthdate (1910 or 1911? Was it really July 4?), or to tell of his triumphs and trials. Irwin brings highlights of Pops’ career accomplishments and the players who remained with him up until the 1960s.
Because of the clarity and pace of Irwin’s writing, and the intrigue of the subject matter, "Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age" will find many interested readers and maybe inspire some new enthusiasts of jazz.