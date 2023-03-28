Think of the Iron Horse Cafe as the railroad spur where the old Clinton and Port Hudson Railroad veered off the beaten path to make a stop in Jackson.
That's the idea behind the restaurant, which commemorates the old railroad whose tracks were located about a block away.
For owner LeRoy Harvey, the restaurant's train theme was the perfect mix of his love for the town's history with his collection of railroad antiques. Those antiques now hang on the walls at the Iron Horse Cafe, located at 1427 Charter St.
For travelers, Charter Street is the name for La. 10 as it passes through Jackson. The town's proximity between St. Francisville and Clinton may have placed it at a disadvantage at one time.
And those travelers often passed through the town on their way to somewhere else. Harvey, a philanthropist and supporter of local preservation and history, has worked for decades to make the town a destination.
He's scored a victory with the Iron Horse Cafe.
"We've been open for six months now, and half of our traffic has been from Baton Rouge," said Blake White, whose company, BLK Catering, operates the restaurant. "We also get a lot of people from Clinton and Slaughter, and we're getting them from St. Francisville. We hope to be the destination restaurant, kind of like a Roberto's Restaurant in Sunshine or Joe's Dreyfus Store Restaurant in Maringouin. That's our vision."
The vision is becoming reality. Not only are people making special trips to dine at the Iron Horse, some are chartering buses for lunch and antiquing trips in the town, which Harvey has made easy by locating the restaurant directly across from his train-themed Southern Belle Station Antiques Shop and Gallery.
Antiques are, no doubt, a draw, but even they can't overshadow the Iron Horse Cafe's menu filled with Italian favorites, steaks and seafood, all created by executive chef Scott Varnedoe.
What? Does that name sound familiar? It should. Varnedoe is a James Beard Award-winning chef who has headed kitchens at prominent Baton Rouge restaurants, including Stroube's Chophouse and Juban's Creole Restaurant.
The Wall Street Journal later named his Carriage House restaurant at The Myrtles Plantation "one of the top five places to eat" in Baton Rouge. He also owned and operated Varnedoe's at The Bluffs in St. Francisville, where he lives with his family.
The Iron Horse's proximity to his St. Francisville home played a big part in Varnedoe's decision to accept the restaurant executive chef position. Now customers can't get enough of his duck confit pizza with its combination of blue cheese merlot cream and pulled duck confit topped by fresh mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, fresh thyme, roasted local wild mushrooms and truffle oil.
"That's a fantastic seller," White said. "Our Italian dishes are good, but our rib-eye is a customer favorite. It's incredible how many rib-eyes we sell."
The rib-eye steaks, Varnedoe will point out later, are prepared in a cast iron skillet.
The restaurant also is equipped with a full bar, which was the original idea for the Iron Horse.
"It started off as a pub idea, and we don't really have anything other than small food, but pub food wasn't going to fit what we needed," White said. "The town was responding, so we changed the menu. Now we not only do we lean heavy Italian and have steak and seafood, but we have handcrafted dishes every Friday and Saturday night."
It's all served up in a building designed to emulate a luxury train car, complete with a "snub hub," a hideaway designed back in the day for ladies who didn't want to drink alongside men at the bar.
"So, they'd have their own little room so they could have cocktails," White said.
In this case, the snub hub is symbolic, meaning the room isn't limited to ladies only. In fact, it's a dining room for gatherings. Sometimes those gatherings are staged by Varnedoe, who stages monthly "Chef's Tables," where the menu is all his own.
"He creates the menus especially for these events," White said. "Seating is limited to 12, and we try to get the word out by word-of-mouth, and it always sells out. People want to be here, and they'll get a party bus from Baton Rouge to come here for a three-and-a-half-hour fantastic meal. And it's, well, it's a little bit more — it's fine dining. It's five courses paired with wine. We put out the white linens and the whole nine yards."
The best part?
"Scott gets to create," White said. "He gets to do what he does best in the kitchen."
While Varnedoe is serving his party, White works the kitchen, which includes the pizza oven, which stands in a room with a window that allows diners a full view of the process.
"Kids really like watching the pizzas being made," White said.
It definitely adds to the Iron Horse Cafe's charm.
"We opened on Oct. 10, and it's been going strong ever since," Varnedoe said. "We were unclear of how this was going to play out, but it's worked."
The restaurant's heavy Italian menu choices are a factor Varnedoe partly credits for the eatery's success.
"Being where we're at, there were no Italian restaurants anywhere," he said. "But we're also in Jackson, La., so I knew I couldn't go straight Italian. So, we have a mix of everything from burgers to wraps. Then at night, we transfer to more steaks and more Italian dishes — your chicken Parmesan, your eggplant and chicken masala."
On this particular night, Varnedoe is widening the selection by offering a duck and wild mushroom and caramelized onion pepper pasta.
"It's tossed in a merlot blue cheese cream sauce with a little shaved parmesan," he said. "We do that for all of our Italian dishes. We shave fresh Parmesan right at the end."
Varnedoe has changed the menu a few times since the Iron Horse opened. He runs different specials each night, which he says, helps him stay creative.
Then again, would you expect anything else from a guy who grew up cooking in a family of cooks?
"My oldest brother was a chef in Europe for a long, long time," Varnedoe said. "He still lives there, but he's out of the business now. My mother was a really good cook, as was my grandmother on my mom's side."
Varnedoe started his own cooking career after high school and is largely self-taught. Now he's happy to be close to home, serving up food in a restaurant that keeps Jackson's railway history alive.