A new 2,600-square-foot candy store is coming to the Mall of Louisiana. IT'SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., will officially open Thursday, April 27, at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 540, on the Boulevard area of the mall.
The brand is known for over-the-top sweets (like giant 3-pound gummy worms), humorous products (Urine for a Treat liquid candy, anyone?) and immersive candy experiences, including shops devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats and more.
“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” said Justin Clinger, director of licensing and marketing at IT’SUGAR, in a news release. “We have one of the most expansive assortments of confectionery treats, alongside a curated collection of in-demand candy licensed merchandise, such as apparel, plush, scented candles and more. IT’SUGAR transforms how the world experiences their favorite ‘sugary’ treats.”
The Mall of Louisiana store is the second IT’SUGAR candy store in Louisiana. The first one opened at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans.
IT'SUGAR was founded by Jeff Rubin in 2006. The brand has over 100 locations in the U.S. and Canada.