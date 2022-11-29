Jacinda Townsend is the 2022 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.
The award recognizes Townsend's novel "Mother Country," published in May.
Townsend is also the author of "Saint Monkey," which won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and the James Fenimore Cooper Prize in addition to being selected as the 2015 Honor Book of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. Townsend is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and teaches in the MFA program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation presents the Gaines award annually to support an emerging African American fiction writer. Townsend receives $15,000 to support the continuation of her craft.
A national panel of literary judges selected the winner from 25 eligible entries. The judges commended two additional books of fiction for the award's shortlist: "Stories from the Tenants Downstairs" by Sidik Fofaria and "Nobody's Magic" by Destiny O. Birdsong.
The 16th annual Gaines Award will be presented to Townsend at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Townsend will read from her work at the award ceremony.
The award is given to honor the late Gaines, whose stories gave voice to African Americans in rural areas.
“[Mr. Gaines’s] 'A Lesson Before Dying' was one of the books that most taught me how to weave searing social justice with the pleasure of storytelling, so it is a special honor to be part of this long tradition of excellence in African-American literature,” Townsend said. “Writing is such a lonely enterprise for African American storytellers, given that most of the industry's gatekeepers are not us. It's lovely to know that the community I started writing for, the community for which I will always primarily write, has read my work and found that it resonates. I am particularly looking forward to working with children in the Baton Rouge schools, as I am passionate about arts education.”
Recent winners of the Gaines award include: "The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris, "Everywhere You Don’t’ Belong" by Gabriel Bump, "Lot" by Bryan Washington, "A Lucky Man" by Jamel Brinkley, and "The Talented Ribkins" by Ladee Hubbard.
Gaines was a native of Oscar in Pointe Coupee Parish, which served as the setting for many of his novels. During his lifetime, Gaines received a National Medal of Arts Award (2013), a MacArthur Foundation’s Genius Grant, and the National Humanities Medal among numerous others. He was a member of the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. His critically acclaimed novel “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” was adapted into a made-for-TV movie that won nine Emmy awards. His 1993 novel, “A Lesson Before Dying,” won the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction.