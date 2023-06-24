Longtime readers of this column know I often visit churches and other sacred spaces while on vacation.
One that people still mention to me was when I had communion in a church founded by my ancestors in the 1220s in Pitchford, Shropshire, England.
That same trip included a Sunday morning at what is likely the oldest Baptist church in existence in Hitchin, England. Also in Hitchin, my brother’s neighbor gave us the VIP tour of St. Mary's, the large old church next door to them. We had time to explore all the carving and other things in the sanctuary as well as going underground to see the workings of the organ and to the rafters to see the enormous bells. Some of my party even went onto the roof for a panoramic view of the town.
Other sites that come to mind quickly were Quaker and Congregationalist buildings in Philadelphia, where many of our country’s founders worshipped. One Quaker congregation was formed because its members supported the Revolutionary War, something against Quaker principles. While in Philadelphia, I also visited Mother Bethel, home of the African Methodist Episcopal churches, founded when a black man refused to sit in the balcony at church.
I’ve attended a Baptist history meeting at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, which was bombed in 1963 by the Ku Klux Klan, killing four girls ages 11-14.
In Grand Cayman, I stumbled upon a church near the water. It was built from wood salvaged from shipwrecks in the crystal clear waters of Grand Cayman.
On a day trip to Jefferson Island, we saw Asian religious artifacts that the owner has collected and displayed on the property.
Even Tulum, the famous Mayan ruin on the Mexican coast, was likely a religious site.
While I haven’t been on a trip yet this year, my email has been full of information about sacred places to visit and how to behave once there.
How to travel
Spirituality & Health magazine featured an article about how to be a well-behaved visitor written by a fellow traveler.
Sarah Bowen summarizes her experiences, which include a 40th birthday trip to Nepal. She gives her top tips for “Spiritual Site Crashing.”
Her first tip is a book I reference, “How to Be a Perfect Stranger: The Essential Religious Etiquette Handbook.” It is available through most major booksellers.
This book is a great resource for anyone, especially for attending weddings and funerals. It tackles Christian and other religious groups. The reader is told basic beliefs, what will happen, how they should dress to be respectful, what behaviors are OK and which are not, and even if a gift is expected and if a reception and food are provided.
Visit tinyurl.com/574wk93r to see Bowen’s other recommendations.
The current edition of Spirituality & Health also has a section on 23 retreat centers people can visit.
Where to travel
For those seeking a list to consult, patheos.com has compiled a list of the “100 Most Holy Places on Earth.” It is releasing the list 10 places at a time over 10 weeks through Aug. 15.
The list includes sites from around the world and from many beliefs. Visit www.patheos.com each week to see its list.