Fans of Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias" have been counting down the days on their social platforms for months, and finally, the Season 3 premiere is here.
The romance-drama series' 10 new episodes will be available on the streaming service Thursday. And for you diehards, the shows drop at 2 a.m.
Louisiana fans take note: Actress/singer and Kentwood-raised Jamie Lynn Spears returns this season as Noreen Fitzgibbons, with baby in tow (remember, it's her former boss Bill's baby). Although it's unclear if viewers will see her in the premiere, she'll be bringing the drama in the second episode.
Spears was introduced to acting with a small part in the 2002 film "Crossroads." She played the fictionalized younger version of her real-life sister Britney Spears’ character. The younger Spears also starred on Nickelodeon’s "All That," and as the title character of Nick's "Zoey 101."
Speaking of drama, the off-and-on feuding between the Spears siblings took still another turn last week when big sis, 41, announced that her memoir, "The Woman in Me," would be out Oct. 24 and within hours, presales pushed it to the top of Amazon's bestseller list. Meanwhile, last year's "Things I Should Have Said," her younger sister's memoir, is reportedly circulating on dollar store shelves. Ouch!
On a more serious note, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, took to social media last week to express her support for the SAG-AFTRA strike, which became a reality on Thursday.
"This strike is not just going to hurt the writers and the actors, it's going to affect everyone who is employed in this industry," she said. "So I'm hoping we come to a fair and quick resolution."
Back in the fictional Serenity, South Carolina …
"'Sweet Magnolias' centers around three best friends (Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue) born and raised in a small Southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business," according to the show's synopsis.
What's up this season? The Sullivan's brawl aftermath, more Maddie and Cal, Helen and her men, Dana Sue and that check from Miss Frances, the identity of the tire slasher, the recall, and of course, romantic surprises, Peacock says.
For more info, visit netflix.com/tudum/articles/sweet-magnolias-season-3-release-date-photos-news.