Jane's French Cuisine in Lafayette serves delicious food and offers a beautiful dining experience, but somehow, the place manages to feel like you’re visiting someone’s home — in Europe perhaps.
There’s a reason for that — it was someone’s home. Appropriately enough, in fact, it was Jane’s home for 20 years.
Though Jane Fleniken passed away in 2018 at the age of 93, she lives on through the creations of her daughter, Cynthia Baxter and her grandson, Will Baxter. The mother-son duo have turned their family’s matriarch’s home and French antique store into a high-end and elegant, yet comfortable restaurant.
Fleniken was one of the first French antique dealers in the area, and she was an avid Francophile. Over 40 years, she made trips to France hand-selecting antiques from the countryside and bringing them back to Lafayette. Her presence still permeates the space she made into her home and shop. Most of the furniture is from her shop, Antiques and Interiors. The restaurant even uses her crystal and silver.
Cynthia Baxter says one last family trip with her mother to France likely planted the seed for the restaurant. Will Baxter fell in love with travel and food and ended up attending the French Culinary Institute in New York before working for Michelin-star restaurants in California, Florida and New Orleans.
The call of home
But the call of home is strong, and Will Baxter eventually returned to Lafayette to follow his heart.
"This was his dream,” said Cynthia Baxter. "I wanted him to have his passion.”
Using Fleniken’s home and shop, along with the antiques remaining after three estate sales that sold off the bulk of the incredible collection of furniture and finery, the Baxters created Jane’s, an ode to their mother and grandmother.
“You should’ve seen this place when she died. It was almost up to the ceiling with stuff” Cynthia Baxter said.
The two set about creating the bones of the restaurant in her mother’s former home and shop relying on Will Baxter’s culinary skills and Cynthia Baxter’s experience in restaurant marketing and artistic eye. (Cynthia Baxter worked for 12 years at Randol’s, the iconic Lafayette Cajun restaurant that closed in 2021.)
"I told him, 'You stick to the food. Let me do the decorating,'" Cynthia Baxter said.
The restaurant and patio are beautifully appointed and cozy.
“With the cold streak we had, people were making reservations and asking to sit next to the fireplace,” Cynthia Baxter said. “The patio is special — it’s all furniture that Jane, my mom, collected over 50 years. She had an eye.”
In a gutsy move, the Baxters opened the restaurant in the fall of 2020, months into the COVID pandemic.
At 40, Will Baxter says coming back to Lafayette and building the restaurant of his dreams has not been without its hurdles.
By the book
“But I found my way. I’ve learned things. I’m using multiple purveyors to get what I need,” Will Baxter said in between prepping salmon Wellington and showing off truffles from Italy. “We buy the best possible ingredients we can get our hands on and then prepare them by the book.”
With a rotating menu that features things like oeuf au caviar made using local farm fresh eggs, a vodka-infused whipped cream and topped with Osetra caviar, Will Baxter’s penchant for using only the freshest of ingredients is a never-ending and sometimes exhausting quest, according to his mother.
Other items on a recent menu include Miyazaki Wagyu filets with porcini Chateaubriand sauce, Lyonnaise potatoes with asparagus and seared scallop salad served with local winter greens, Spanish black truffles and parmesan.
Still, Cynthia Baxter respects her son’s efforts toward fulfilling their mutual vision of creating a restaurant that offers Lafayette fine cuisine.
Manager Brittany Stahle says every day is like a cooking class with Will Baxter — and she appreciates his dedication to fresh ingredients.
“This morning I was here alone and heard something rustling in a box near the kitchen. The noise scared me,” Stahle said.
Upon further investigation, she figured out that the rustling was live lobsters in the box.
Cynthia Baxter said Stahle is the perfect addition to manage the restaurant.
“She can calm people down,” Cynthia Baxter said.
Stahle said, “The chef is the heart of a restaurant. The manager is the brain.”
To which Cynthia Baxter added, “And the mother is the money.”
One of Cynthia Baxter's goals for Jane's is to educate clientele that it is not a restaurant solely for special occasions.
"We're planning a prix fixe menu that will be a more affordable option," she said. "We want people to feel comfortable coming here for their special occasions, for sure, but we also want them to think of us when they simply want to have a nice meal out. It doesn't have to be a big occasion to come to Jane's."
Mother/son dynamics
Even with their hearts set on the same track, Cynthia Baxter said the road of operating a business with her son isn’t always easy. For example, she waits until he’s away to move the furniture around to her liking. She has plans for adding a nice rug the next time he’s out of town.
Regarding disagreements with her son, Cynthia Baxter says a friend finally explained the situation in a way that she understood.
"My friend said, 'You'll never win. You're his mother,'" Cynthia Baxter said, stating a truth any mother recognizes.