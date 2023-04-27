Jazz series finale
New Orleans bass player Peter Harris will be the featured performer in the season finale for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Jazz Listening Room Series at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Center for the Arts, 231 St. Ferdinand St. Tickets are $20 by visiting bontempstix.com/events/jazz-listening-room-featuring-peter-harris-5-8-2023.
Summer film camp
Registration is open for Summer Film Camps in June for children ages 7-11 and teens ages 12-17 at BREC’S Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center, 7800 Independence Blvd. Campers will get to learn the art of creating movies from start to finish with smartphones, tablets and various software programs. To register, visit theparktheatre.com/theatre-camp-resources.
Jazz Age exhibit
“Jazz Age Juxtaposition: Prohibition Era in Louisiana,” an exhibit examining the tumultuous era that prohibited the manufacture, sale and transportation of alcohol runs through Saturday, Aug. 19, at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The Prohibition Era in Louisiana was a time of contradiction, with strict laws against alcohol production and consumption coexisting with a thriving jazz scene that was fueled by illegal alcohol.
The exhibit brings visitors back to the time of flappers, bootleggers, speakeasies and rum-runners while focusing on how the state handled this “noble experiment.” Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Symphony season finale
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's season finale, "Scheherazade," featuring guest conductor Mariusz Smolij, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Center, 300 St. Louis St. Tickets are $19-$65 by visiting brso.org.