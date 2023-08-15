You've heard of lucky No. 7 before, but there's a different lucky number in Baton Rouge: nine.
As Joe Burrow touted No. 9 during his LSU football career and now for the Cincinnati Bengals, he's bringing a new meaning to the number.
The Joe Burrow Foundation is inviting restaurants in Athens, Cincinnati, and in Baton Rouge to participate in the "Dine for 9" fundraising initiative by donating 9% of their profits on Sept. 9 to support the foundation's mission.
“We are excited to give fans this opportunity to support the Joe Burrow Foundation with our ‘Dine for 9’ initiative,” said Jimmy Burrow, vice president of the Joe Burrow Foundation and Joe Burrow's father, in a news release. “Even if you’re not near a participating restaurant, you can still support our cause on Sept. 9 through your own donation.”
Last October, the Burrow family launched the Joe Burrow Foundation to help families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues in Ohio and Louisiana.
The funds from the initiative will be designated for the "Do Good" grants to support projects that develop new pathways for mental health protection and food insecurity.
Fans can support the fundraising effort by donating "$9 for 9" to the Foundation at JoeBurrow.org on or around Sept. 9. The goal is to raise $600,000 through sales and donations.
Restaurants should register to participate by completing a form at joeburrow.org/programs/dinefor9-registration by Aug. 25.