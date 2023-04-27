Joel Podolsky gazes at the waterfall outside the forest window of his kitchen on Dalrymple Drive.
That's what he calls his kitchen, the forest, a magic world filled with protesting ladybugs, army ants and mosquitoes with ceiling fan wings patrolling the ceiling.
This is Podolsky's world of continuous creation.
"I can't stop," he said.
Why should he? Podolsky has surrounded himself with a magical universe that makes him happy. Others, too.
Louisiana has a strong tradition of outsider artists, according to Michael Eble, artist and curator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of the Arts.
"There's a difference between outside artists and folk artists," Eble said. "Fold artists make work in a process that's handed down to them. Outside artists don't have a tradition they're pulling from. Also, they're not influenced by art history. They're influenced by the compulsion to make things."
Eble says there are little pockets of creations of outsider art all over Louisiana — some of which have gone on to widespread acclaim, including Clementine Hunter and David Butler.
"Some of the outsider artists go on to great fame, even after their death," Eble said. "Other artists who don't have people who root for them. ... I'm sure their work just disappears."
Passersby, including LSU art professor Kelli Scott Kelly, can't help smiling when they pass Podolsky's home across from the lakes.
"There's not a time I drive by there, which is often, that I don't marvel at it and see it grow," Kelly said. "It brightens your day when you go by because it's so absurd and wonderful."
Kelly said the juxtaposition of Podolsky's wildly decorated home with the series of beautiful, stately homes along Dalrymple is unexpected.
"His is going against convention. There's a feeling of a free spirit to do something he's compelled to do," Kelly said. "I'm sure there are some who don't appreciate it, but I love that kind of thinking."
If visitors are surprised when they see the exterior of Podolsky's home, their jaws drop in awe when they walk inside.
It's Joel Podolsky's world filled with colorful characters and stories of his unlimited imagination. Some are folksy, others take on a pop art vibe.
Then there's the emerging steampunk themes found not only inside Podolsky's home but also growing along the exterior in the form of a metal flower garden.
The house once was known as the "Faux Frank Wright House," a reference to its tribute to Wright's architecture. That was before Podolsky purchased it 30 years ago.
"It's been exactly 30 years this year," he said. "I used to jog by it, and I noticed its windows and how it looked different from every angle."
Podolsky has since renamed it the Art House Treehouse.
It's a place where gardens "artscaped" with found objects fill the front and backyards. Meanwhile, inside the back sunroom, pterodactyls fly among apple orchards and The Beatles' Strawberries Fields forever grow.
Well, make that wooden strawberry cutouts with a few pineapples in the mix.
"My granddaughter made me a pineapple, so I put pineapples in Strawberry Fields for her," Podolsky said. "So, it's strawberry fields with pineapples forever."
Finally, caterpillars on the floor, whose evolution into butterflies fluttering near the ceiling could be a tribute to Podolsky opening his artistic wings after emerging from a cocoon spun in the medical field.
Podolsky never formally studied art while growing up in Philadelphia. His was an academic world that led to a career in psychiatry.
He opened a practice and married, but the marriage ended in divorce. He eventually fell in love with another woman and followed her to Baton Rouge.
"She was from Baton Rouge," he said. "So, I moved here."
Podolsky doesn't elaborate on that part of the story except to say that he never left Louisiana's Capital City. While grieving the death of his father, he launched his artistic journey and his home became his canvas.
Podolsky had dreamed of being an artist in childhood but wasn't encouraged.
"For me, everything was very academic when I was growing up," Podolsky said. "There were no artistic outlets. My artistic side didn't come out until my dad passed away and my marriage ended. That's when the other Joel emerged."
Podolsky still practices psychiatry, though only part-time, but much of his attention is unapologetically occupied by his ever-expanding art installations.
"I don't worry about judgment," he said. "You think about that in the beginning. It's like having your parents say, 'You're going to do what in the house?' Or having your neighbors ask it."
Some in the neighborhood grumbled in the beginning, but Podolsky's neighbor, LSU Board of Supervisors member Collis Temple, defended him.
Still, complaints wouldn't have stopped Podolsky as his yard became his canvas with one section feeding into another. Then another.
"I started artscaping ponds and waterfalls, and the park — that's what I call the yard — kept growing," he said. "I was mainly doing this as a memorial to my father."
Podolsky's grief gave way to rebellion as he began collecting found objects, gourds, wood and other pieces with which to tell his stories inside his house.
The red and yellow gourd ladybugs parading along the edge of his ceiling in Barbie doll high heels are comically fun — but they're also protesting any and every war.
Meanwhile, a group of army ants dressed in military garb mingle along the opposite wall, all standing as Podolsky's commentary on the Vietnam War.
Upstairs, a group of mannequins waits outside the door of Podolsky's original art studio for their own art installation. The doctor plans to dress them in a variety of outfits and then arrange them in a protest.
"They're going to be protesting what they're wearing," Podolsky said.
He opens the studio door. The room is overflowing with art supplies, which is why the artmaking operation has been transferred to the barn behind the house.
"If you look behind the barn, you'll see a lot of our found objects in a pile," Podolsky said. "People often leave things for us."
The "us" here references Podolsky and his co-worker in this ongoing project, James Domingue, who often does a lot of the climbing to hang and arrange the higher pieces. Domingue also welds and pieces together the exterior metal works.
Still, there's more to this project than Podolsky's creative quest. He also hopes to inspire others.
"I hope that when people come into my house, it will encourage them to explore their inner child through artistic expression," he said. "I believe all of us have a natural inclination to create, but we often lose that as we get older. I want to help them hold on to their natural creativity and encourage them."
Podolsky pauses for a moment to think back to his childhood visits to the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, where he'd stare into the dioramas. Perhaps they helped inspire his installations.
"But those displays were behind glass," he said. "Mine aren't."
Besides, his Art House Treehouse is much more than a museum.
"It's a living, breathing art installation," Podolsky said. "It's what I live in, and it's all around me. I want this to be a supportive space without judgment. I became a doctor, but this space gave me a chance to live a second childhood."
Visitors sometimes tell Podolsky that they're going to rededicate themselves to their own artistic endeavors after experiencing his world.
Joel Podolsky began using his yard and house as his artistic canvas 30 years ago.
"I have a sign in my garden that says, 'Bloom where you are planted,'" he said. "I transplanted myself here from Philadelphia, and I bloomed here. It's a process, and you have to go with your intuition. My motto is, 'Make art, not war.'"
Podolsky stays true to his motto, making flowers out of the metal that others would use to make war machines — flowers that bloom where they're planted.
Eble says there's great value in art like Podolsky's.
"It's creativity in its purest," he said. "There's definitely an audience for raw creativity that exists outside academia. It serves that true maker experience for someone who has that true impulse to make things every day."
Features editor Jan Risher contributed to this report.