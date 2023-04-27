Joel Podolsky gazes at the waterfall outside the forest window of his kitchen on Dalrymple Drive.

That's what he calls his kitchen, the forest, a magic world filled with protesting ladybugs, army ants and mosquitoes with ceiling fan wings patrolling the ceiling.

This is Podolsky's world of continuous creation.

"I can't stop," he said.

Why should he? Podolsky has surrounded himself with a magical universe that makes him happy. Others, too.

Louisiana has a strong tradition of outsider artists, according to Michael Eble, artist and curator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of the Arts.

"There's a difference between outside artists and folk artists," Eble said. "Fold artists make work in a process that's handed down to them. Outside artists don't have a tradition they're pulling from. Also, they're not influenced by art history. They're influenced by the compulsion to make things."

Eble says there are little pockets of creations of outsider art all over Louisiana — some of which have gone on to widespread acclaim, including Clementine Hunter and David Butler.

"Some of the outsider artists go on to great fame, even after their death," Eble said. "Other artists who don't have people who root for them. ... I'm sure their work just disappears."

Passersby, including LSU art professor Kelli Scott Kelly, can't help smiling when they pass Podolsky's home across from the lakes.

"There's not a time I drive by there, which is often, that I don't marvel at it and see it grow," Kelly said. "It brightens your day when you go by because it's so absurd and wonderful."

Kelly said the juxtaposition of Podolsky's wildly decorated home with the series of beautiful, stately homes along Dalrymple is unexpected.

"His is going against convention. There's a feeling of a free spirit to do something he's compelled to do," Kelly said. "I'm sure there are some who don't appreciate it, but I love that kind of thinking."