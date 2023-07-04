As the story goes, Joe Elshani's family didn't own a restaurant during his boyhood in Sicily.
His restaurant life didn't happen until adulthood, after moving to the United States. He opened his first eatery in Arkansas, then a second near Houston.
Then came restaurants in Slidell, where he often works in the kitchen, and Sulphur.
"But he also wanted one at a midway point between the two Louisiana locations, so he opened Joe's Italian Ristorante in Ponchatoula in 2020," restaurant spokesperson Kenny Karaliu said. "We are the newest of Joe's restaurants."
The restaurant immediately began attracting regular customers with such menu favorites as shrimp fettuccine Alfredo and "Tour of Sicily," and was voted the north shore's best Italian restaurant.
But the journey to the best hasn't been easy.
"We opened during COVID," Karaliu said. "That was when all the restaurants were closed, so we did what a lot of other restaurants did — we operated totally on takeout."
The business had just opened in the corner of a small shopping center at 1625 U.S. 51 in Ponchatoula. Its 6,500 square feet of dining rooms are probably big enough to seat close to 100 people — its special events room, alone, can seat 80. The eatery also offers outdoor courtyard seating.
Customers have been filling the special events room since the state gave restaurants the green light to reopen after COVID. Joe's Italian has hosted office parties, Christmas parties and wedding-related events.
But in the midst of this Louisiana summer, lunch and dinner take priority.
That shrimp fettuccine Alfredo is a combination of shrimp, butter, lemon, white wine sauce with garlic and tomatoes, served over linguini pasta.
The Tour of Sicily is a sampler dish of lasagna, chicken Parmesan and fettuccine Alfredo.
"It's three dishes in one plate, and people like having a sample of each," Karaliu said.
The seafood combos also are popular. The restaurant offers two, the first a mix of clams, shrimp and mussels in a marinara sauce served over linguini pasta. The second is the same seafood combination in a cream sauce served over fettuccine pasta.
All seafood is sourced in Louisiana.
"Louisiana seafood is just better," Karaliu said. "We also have crawfish during crawfish season, and all of our crawfish comes from Louisiana."
But it doesn't stop there. During popular holiday times throughout the year, including Christmas, Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, a menu creation found only at the restaurant shows up on the menu.
"We make a chicken rollatini," Karaliu said. "It's chicken stuffed with crab meat, spinach and cheese, and it's served with sautéed mushrooms. When it's on the menu, it's a customer favorite."
Dessert choices include traditional Italian cannoli, tiramisu and lemoncello mascarpone cake. The restaurant also offers a full bar, along with wine from its rack to accompany meals.
Though the restaurant is Italian, Karaliu is from Albania, as are his family members who run Joe's Italian. Albania is located directly across the Adriatic Sea from Italy and, Karaliu said, the countries' food cultures are similar.
"So, Italian cooking came naturally to us," he said.
But Elshani's home was Sicily.
"He actually lived in Italy when he was a little kid," Karaliu said. "He was mixed half and half, because one of his parents was Italian and the other was Albanian."
Elshani, speaking by phone from Joe's Italian's kitchen in Slidell, pointed out that his Sulphur restaurant is called Joe's Pizza & Pasta, as is his restaurant in Texarkana.
"And we have three restaurants in Texas," Karaliu said.
In the end, all of Joe's restaurants serve up the same quality Italian fare. But if customers aren't in the mood for Italian, Joe's has them covered, too.
"We'll also put a steak or rib-eye on the menu for customers who want something different," Karaliu said. "We have a big menu, and we mostly keep it as it is, but there are times we'll put a filet or steak on it. We have a lot of choices for everyone."