Since last week’s column about my listening tour of a local nature spot, I’ve continued to think about how much richer my life might be if I took more time to hear what’s around me.
That earlier column touched on a recent Saturday morning of birdwatching at Baton Rouge’s Burden Museum and Gardens, which turned out to involve listening as much as looking. Birds are more hidden in summer, and noting their presence means being alert to their songs.
That made me think about author Kim Haines-Eitzen, who argues in “Sonorous Desert” that even in the wide, dry spaces many of us first learned about in the Bible, there was a lot to hear. Those desert sounds — from the wind, some water, quite a few animals, and even a few other humans — shaped how early seekers of spiritual life thought.
I was so struck by Haines-Eitzen’s book last year that I asked her to write a small essay for a magazine series I was editing about conversation. Though we think of conversation as an exchange among people, her point that places can also speak to us seemed a wise one. “In my experience,” Haines-Eitzen wrote in her part of the series, “one of the best ways to develop a conversation with a place is by listening.”
That idea returned to mind last Christmas when a copy of “Sounds Wild and Broken,” David George Haskell’s recent book about what we can learn from outdoor sounds, arrived with the holidays. He thinks we’d all be healthier — and smarter — if we opened our ears to the birds, frogs, cicadas, and other wild things beyond our doorsteps. “Listening,” he writes, “opens us to the wonders of communication and creativity.”
Embracing Haskell’s suggestion when his book crossed our threshold last December would have been ideal, since winter is a great time for outdoor listening in south Louisiana. Sounds carry farther through the bare trees, and I can sometimes hear a hawk screeching from a yard three doors away.
Summer is often a more challenging time for nature listening in this part of the world. What I hear mostly is the rumble of my air conditioner, the roar of a lawnmower or a leaf blower at full blast. The best listening times right now are early morning or dusk, when the neighborhood is quieter and subtler sounds register from the background. Over coffee on the patio the other morning, we could hear the shrill descending notes of a downy woodpecker, the cheep of a chickadee, and a squirrel grunting from the top of a Drake elm.
What I heard, too, was traffic, which seems louder now that our neighborhood has lost a few big trees that absorbed street sounds. We’ll have to plant more.
This kind of listening, I’ve learned, really is a conversation. When I truly listen to our yard, it often tells us just what we need to do.
