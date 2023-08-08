Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
In the know
Jubans Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, has been nominated for Cintas Corporation's "America's Best Restroom" contest. Voting is open to the public. Visit www.bestrestroom.com/vote/ to cast a vote. The voting period ends Friday, Aug. 11.
Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 14375 Grand Settlement Blvd., in Central on Aug. 9. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Fall Seed Swap: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Calling all gardeners and plant enthusiasts. Red Stick Farmers Market encourages people to bring their own seeds or bulbs labeled in small envelopes to share and swap with others.
Wine and spirits
Bordeaux wine tasting: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Solera, 4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Enjoy a wine tasting with wines from Fleur de La Imports and small bites. The event is standing, so le Solera know if you'd like a table for dinner after.
Tickets are $30 per person and paid for upon arrival. Call (225) 256-4192 or email info@solerabr.com to register.
Wine social: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy samplings of Old World wine varietals, presented by Uncorked, with paired charcuterie and dessert boards.
Tickets are $40 per person, available for purchase at sevenrooms.com.
Four-course cocktail dinner: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
Join Noël Family Distillery for a four-course dinner paired with cocktails made with Noël Spirits. The menu includes pairings like jerk-spiced lamb with a Caribbean rum old fashioned and shrimp ceviche with a "Grapefruit T&T."
General admission tickets are $100, and VIP tickets are $140 — available for purchase at eventbrite.com. Call (225) 925-1161 for more info.
New (food) on the block
Curbside Burger, 4158 Government St., Baton Rouge, brought the Lamb-I-Am burger back, which features lamb, feta, a pepper jelly drizzle, red onion and arugula.
New cookies are on the menu at Eloise Market and Cakery, 320 Lee Drive, Baton Rouge. The August cookie menu includes triple chocolate chip, cake batter confetti, Twix caramel shortbread, red velvet Oreo, lemon squeeze donut and honey bun.
Sushi Masa, 5837 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, introduced the Shaggy Dog roll, which includes shrimp tempura, avocado, Kani, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Lit Pizza, with multiple locations in the area, announced the August Pizza of the Month. The Lasagna Pizza is made with beef and spicy pork sausage Bolognese, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta dollops, sweet peppers, oregano, finished with fresh basil chiffonade and Romano cheese.
Modesto, 3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge, introduced the Frozen French 75 as a new seasonal cocktail.
Brews news
Pints and Paws: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Ivar's Sports Bar, 2954 Perkins Road
Ivar's and Unleaded BBQ are partnering with K9 Rouge Rescue to host an adoption/fundraising event with $3 pints and raffle prizes. If someone can't adopt, they are also accepting donations for food, collars/leashes, puppy pads and more.
Call (225) 388-0021 for more information.
Gnarly Barley, 1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, is releasing a string of new beers in August.
- Social Lubricant, Aug. 3
- Festbier, Aug. 10
- School House Bock, Aug. 17
- Good Seed Berliner Weisse, Aug. 24
- Happy! Smile! Hey! American IPA, Aug. 31
Eat for fun
Fourth annual Julia Child Birthday Celebration: available for dinner only Monday, Aug. 14 to Saturday, Aug. 19, at Eliza Restaurant and Bar, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
This year's 3-course menu features some of Julia Child's most iconic recipes from "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," such as mousseline au chocolat and crêpes roulées aux crevettes.
The meal is $55 per person. Receive wine pairings for an additional $25.
August meal deals: Tuesday, Aug. 8 to Monday, Aug. 14 at Carrabba's Italian Grill, 7275 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
With the purchase of one adult entrée, kids eat free from the children's menu featuring cheese ravioli and tomato sauce, spaghetti and meatballs and chicken fingers. Dine in only.
Lobster Fête: through August at Jubans Restaurant, SoLou and Portobello's Grill
Enjoy a multi-course celebration of lobster at participating restaurants. The menus range from $30 to $60 and include dishes like lobster pasta, lobster cheesecake and Cajun lobster carbonara.
View each menu at www.makingravingfans.com/lobster-fete.
OTP (out the perimeter)
Dinner with Elsa: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs
Bring the kids for dinner with Elsa with Petite Princess Company. Activities, music and food will be provided and available for purchase.
Mark your calendar
16th annual Fête Rouge: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 Lauberge Ave., Baton Rouge
Join the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society for a food and wine competition with over 200 wines to taste. Ruffino's, Cecelia Creole Bistro, Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar, The Gregory at the Watermark and more will participate.
Tickets are $95 per person, available for purchase at bresbr.org.