“Hydrate or die-drate” is a useful proverb for the summer months in Louisiana. As the temperatures rise, juicing up your drinks to brave the heat is the way to go.
One beverage, "agua fresca" — which is "fresh water" in Spanish — can be made in a variety of flavors, including watermelon, strawberry, blackberry, peach and more. At its core, agua fresca is made from fresh fruit, lime juice, water and a sweetener, so it's easy to switch up the flavor profiles. While fresh fruit from a farmers market is best, frozen fruit is also easy to use.
In Mexico, one of the most popular variations of agua fresca is a hibiscus iced tea, commonly known as “Agua de Jamaica.” In West Africa, a similar beverage, bissap, is made from roselle hibiscus. In Egypt, hibiscus tea is called karkadé, or “the tea of the pharaohs."
To balance out the tartness in hibiscus tea, a sweetener like honey or agave nectar can be added. Rose water and lemon are also great additions, creating a more complex tasting beverage. While hibiscus flowers are delicious, they have a variety of health benefits, too, as they're packed with Vitamin C.
Another variation, a watermelon lime agua fresca, is a healthy tonic for the summer made with watermelon juice infused with lime and mint and poured over ice. The drink can be nonalcoholic or made with a splash or vodka, tequila or white rum for a cocktail.
To go one step colder, try freezing strawberries and throwing them in the blender with watermelon, mint, lime juice and ice to create a delicious summer slushie. Like the agua fresca, a spiked version is an option. In fact, I made it this week and walked a pitcher over to share with neighbors on their porch.
Here’s to staying cool in the summer heat. Cheers!
Agua de Jamaica (Hibiscus Iced Tea) with Rose Water and Lemon
Recipe developed by Liz Faul
1 cup dried hibiscus flowers (10 hibiscus tea bags work as a substitute)
8 cups water
2-3 tablespoons honey (or other sweetener like agave syrup or up to 1 cup of cane sugar, depending on your preference)
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons rose water (optional)
Serve in a glass with the following optional garnishes:
Ice cubes
A pinch of dried rose petal
A slice of lemon
1. Put the dried hibiscus flowers and water in a pot and let simmer on low heat for 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the tea steep until it is cool.
2. Put a pitcher in the sink with a fine mesh strainer on top of the pitcher. Strain the hibiscus flowers through the mesh strainer into the pitcher.
3. Add sweetener of choice to desired sweetness level and stir.
4. Add rose water and lemon juice.
5. Refrigerate for at least one hour, or up to 10 days.
6. Serve over ice and garnish with a pinch of rose petals, stir and add a slice of lemon.
Note: Dried hibiscus flowers will make the drink more concentrated than tea bags. If it becomes too concentrated, fill your glass half way with the hibiscus tea and add water.
Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca
Serves 6-8
Recipe from “The Complete Guide To Healthy Drinks” by America’s Test Kitchen
8 cups of seedless watermelon pieces (approximately ½ of a watermelon)
20 fresh mint leaves
1 1/2 cups of water
¼ cup lime juice
¼ teaspoon salt
1-2 tablespoons honey or sugar (optional and dependent on the sweetness of the melon)
Ice for glasses
1. Working in batches, place watermelon slices in the blender with water and mint. Blend until smooth.
2. Place a fine mesh strainer over a pitcher, and strain the solids and pulp from the watermelon mixture. This step will need to be done in two batches.
3. Add lime juice to the watermelon juice. Stir in the salt.
4. Serve over ice in glasses. Garnish with a slice of lime and/or a sprig of mint.
Optional: add honey or sugar to desired level of sweetness.
Watermelon & Strawberry Slush
Serves 4
Recipe inspired by Florence Fabricut in New York Times Cooking
2 cups frozen strawberries
2 cups seeded watermelon cut into pieces
2 tablespoons sugar (or sweetener of choice), to taste
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 cup ice cubes
For spiked version add:
¼ cup vodka or white rum (optional)
1. Place all ingredients in a blender, and process until smooth.
2. Pour into glasses and serve.