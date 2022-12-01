Almost two years after Karma and the Killjoys’ first recording session at Dockside Studio in Maurice, the Baton Rouge band has released its powerful album debut, "Hellscape."
Three-time Grammy winner Tony Daigle produced and recorded the album's 13 original songs.
Karma and the Killjoys’ self-described piano rock links such keyboard-based singer-songwriters as Elton John, Billy Joel, Ben Folds and Regina Spector with musical theater. LSU’s theater program grads Rain Scott-Catoire and Sydni Myers write the band’s strikingly dramatic songs.
Scott-Catoire, Myers and their bandmates Tim Marchand, bass, Michael Blount, guitar, and Thomas Vercher, drums, will perform “Hellscape” in its entirety Thursday, Dec. 8, at Chelsea’s Live! Their album is available from digital music outlets and CDs will be on sale at next week’s album-release show.
“It’s been a hot minute since we started writing these songs,” Myers said. “They’re finally taking flight.”
The road to “Hellscape” began in 2019 at LSU, when Scott-Catoire, Myers and former band member Sophia Brazda were all theater majors. One night in Scott-Catoire’s dorm room, Brazda sang a song she’d written, performing it for an audience of two, Scott-Catoire and Myers. A few days later in an LSU practice room, Scott-Catoire, a pianist, played the musical accompaniment she’d composed for Brazda’s words and melody. That was the beginning of Karma and the Killjoys.
The fledgling original music band eventually came to the attention of veteran Baton Rouge music promoter Johnny Palazzotto. Impressed by the group’s songwriting prowess and deep lyrics, Palazzotto booked Karma and the Killjoys into Dockside Studio. In January and March 2021, with Daigle producing, the band recorded songs that would later appear on “Hellscape.”
In April 2021, Karma and the Killjoys released an ear-turning debut single, “Amelia.” That June, following months of rehearsal, the band made its concert debut, wowing a full house at the Manship Theatre.
As pandemic restrictions eased, Karma and the Killjoys found more performance opportunities throughout Louisiana, including local gigs at Chelsea’s Live!, and Sunday in the Park and Gasa Gasa in New Orleans. Meanwhile, even in the era of digital singles, the band’s primary goal continued to be the completion of an album.
“My favorite bands in the world produce full-length albums,” Myers said. “I love an EP, but an album felt right for us.”
“An album is a statement,” Scott-Catoire said. “Especially these days, when everything is about the single that’s going to hit the Top 10 and be on the radio. I don’t blame artists for trying to do that, because that’s what sells, but the storytelling is so much more fulfilling for us.”
Returning to Dockside Studio in August of this year, the band and Daigle tracked three more songs in a single day. Those songs and 10 previously recorded selections made the final cut for “Hellscape.”
Working in the studio with Daigle, Myers said, “we followed his cue. He has such an acute understanding of the emotional intent behind each song. He really loves music and his job, and he makes everyone in the room feel like they’re in the right place, with the right person.”
Daigle’s production, engineering, mixing and mastering helped give the album its sonic punch.
“It sounds awesome,” Scott-Catoire said. “It was just him, doing all of these things that could have been 10 people’s jobs. He’s that good. And he’s got such a creative ear. He doesn’t just get in there and say, ‘What do you want? All right, we’ll do that.’ He’s invested.”
As pleased as Karma and the Killjoys is with this first album, Scott-Catoire and Myers are eager to introduce more of the hundreds of songs they’ve written in the past three years.
“They’re just waiting for the right moment,” Scott-Catoire said.
Karma and the Killjoys/Minos the Saint
8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8
Chelsea's Live!, 1010 Nicholson Drive
$10